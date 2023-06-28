Oskaloosa Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program

Oskaloosa Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals are being provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

The sites below are serving grab & go meal packets every Wednesday through August 2nd:

Oskaloosa Public Library – 301 S Market Street, Oskaloosa 11:15-11:45am

Oskaloosa Middle School – 1704 North 3rd Street, Oskaloosa 11:30am-12:00pm

University Park Community Center – 1204 Center Street, University Park 11:45am-12:15pm

Oskaloosa Elementary School – 1801 Orchard Avenue, Oskaloosa 11:30am – 12:30pm

You can follow along to view the weekly menus and summer lunch photos on Facebook by searching for Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Program. Summer lunch pick-up is held rain or shine. In the case of inclement weather, some sites may move disbursement indoors at the sites listed above. Please check the Oskaloosa Summer Lunch Program Facebook page for any announcements.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. B