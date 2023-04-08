Oskaloosa Prom Court 2023 Announced

The Oskaloosa Prom Court announced on Friday. Promenade is on April 15th in the large gym at OHS beginning at 5:30 pm. Prom itself will be hosted at Debbie’s Celebration Barn with the theme “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Back row, left to right, is Waylon Bolibaugh, Ryan Jennings, Payton Snyder, Myles Strait, and Leandro Ficone. The front row from left to right is Lucy Roach, Presley Blommers, Delaney Crouse, and Mya Helm. Not pictured is Hailey Gunn.