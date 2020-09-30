Oskaloosa Police Investigating Widespread Vandalism

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa woke up Tuesday morning to scenes of widespread vandalism across the community.

Reports came in from the southern part of town, where a neighborhood sign was spray-painted with anti-Trump language, to the northern portion in the city, where the Christian School was also spray-painted with anti-Trump speech.

A call to the Oskaloosa Police on Wednesday morning indicated that the investigation was underway, but police weren’t indicating anything more.

Last night the nation watched as Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump took part in the first debate between the two.

This is an ongoing story, and Oskaloosa News will update as more becomes available.