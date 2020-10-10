Oskaloosa News Recap For October 9th, 2020

Local News

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

Fundraiser To Help Girl Injured In Accident

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

A man enjoying a day of golf in Colorado was gored by an elk.

Zak Bornhoft was golfing with friends at Evergreen Golf Course when he came across a herd of elk famous for roaming the area. While many of the animals appeared peaceful one of them charged the golfers, puncturing Bornhoft’s hip and kidney with its antlers. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Jason Clay stated that the elk roaming the golf course are “in mating season and can become overly aggressive and territorial.”

###

Dollar General wants to attract high-income shoppers.

The company plans to open a new brand of stores called Popshelf that mostly sells things shoppers don’t need but might want, such as “party supplies, home décor or beauty products.” Items will be priced mostly under $5, but designed for shoppers from households that earn as much as $125k a year.

Stores will be located in the suburbs of larger cities, with two planned for Nashville in the next few weeks and 30 by the end of the year.

###

Two California condor chicks are confirmed dead and nine others are still missing as a result of the Dolan Fire, which has been burning since August.

If none of the missing condors survive, the Central California flock will have lost 10% of its population in the wildfire.

The Dolan Fire has burned nearly 125,000 acres and was listed at 91% contained.

###

Wisconsin has been in the news a lot lately as one of the top COVID hotspots in the country. On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers opened a field hospital at the state fairgrounds near Milwaukee to be ready to take on potential 0verflow cases. The 530-bed clinic was built in April in preparation for a surge of cases that never came.

Here are some stats regarding hospitals, capacity and those infected in the state, from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

214 COVID patients are in the 1,395 ICU beds in the state.

873 COVID patients are in the state’s 11,452 non-ICU hospital beds. It should be noted that the number does not distinguish between those being treated FOR and those being treated WITH the virus.

The percent positive is being reported at 16.9%. This is found by taking ALL positive tests and dividing them by individuals tested. WORTH NOTING: individuals are only counted ONCE while ALL their positive test results are counted.

The more accurate reporting of 9% takes into account ALL positives and divides them by the TOTAL number of tests, which includes those tested more than once.

###

The violence in Chicago isn’t going away.

On Wednesday, 14 people were shot, including two fatally. One of the wounded was a 10-year-old who was shot in the back by someone who approached a group of her friends at a park.

Two men, in a separate incident, survived shots to the face.

Those who succumbed to their injuries include an 18-year-old man who was fired upon from an SUV as he was walking on the East Side. The other fatality was a 30-year-old man who officers found shot in the chest on the South Side.

The shootings began at 12:35 am and continued throughout the day, with the last reported incident at 10:40 pm.

###

Researchers in Morocco have discovered a new species of mosasaur, a prehistoric reptile that lived during the age of dinosaurs.

The new species, known as Gavialimimus almaghribensis, had a “narrow, highly elongated snout and interlocking teeth,” according to the study in the Journal of Systematic Paleontology.

The study notes that while it is unclear how large G. almaghribensis grew, based on the skull discovered, which is 3 feet long, as well as other isolated bones, it is believed the creature could reach up to 50 feet in length and weigh as much as 30,000 pounds.

The creatures lived during the Late Cretaceous period, which took place between 72 million and 66 million years ago.

###

A Roman coin commemorating the assassination of Julius Caeser has surfaced.

The extremely rare coin made in 42 B.C., two years after the assassination, may be worth millions, according to Mark Salzberg, chairman of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation. It was part of private collection in Europe.

The front has a portrait of Marcus Junius Brutus, one of Caesar’s assassins and the other side has two daggers and the words EID MAR, a Latin abbreviation for Ides of March.

Salzberg explained that while nearly 100 coins made in silver are accounted for, this is only the third known example in gold.

The other two were discovered in Egypt and on a remote Scottish island in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

###

Ruby Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, adding to the growing list of restaurants financially struggling because of coronavirus restrictions.

According to the filing, the Tennessee-based chain, hopes to “reduce its debt in order to improve its finances and stay in business.”

While the plan is to “reposition” and “recover,” CEO Shawn Lederman said that 185 restaurants that closed during the pandemic will not reopen. Meanwhile, 236 locations are still open, but at limited capacity.

###

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature goes to poet Louise Glück.

True to artsy-fartsy form, she said that while she was honored to win, “It’s too new, I don’t know, really, what it means,” during a conference call accepting the award.

Since 1993, only two other Americans have won the literature award: Toni Morrison in 1993 and Bob Dylan in 2016.

In case you’re wondering what kind of writing gets you the Nobel, this is her 1992 poem “Snowdrops”:

“I did not expect to survive,

earth suppressing me. I didn’t expect

to waken again, to feel

in damp earth my body.”

###

Even with an increased law enforcement presence in Portland, Oregon, there’s not much on the line for protestors who get arrested.

Portland’s CBS affiliate reports that of the 213 arrested in September and 295 in August, 90% have had the charges dropped completely, and many were repeat offenders.

So word to the wise: break that window and punch that guy, because the worst that’ll happen is a night in the bin.

###

The FBI announced Thursday the arrest of at least 13 people connected to a faction looking to incite civil war and kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The plot is straight from a blockbuster movie: The group met in the basement of a shop whose entrance was only available through a trap door hidden under a rug. Plans included detonating bombs on the highway route to Whitmer’s home and holding her hostage in rural Wisconsin to undergo a show trial. They even conducted tactical and weapons training this summer, allegedly.

Whitmer blamed this mission on President Trump’s rhetoric in a statement Thursday.

Formal charges include terrorism, conspiracy and illegal weapons use.

###

In the wake of the debate fly spotted on Mike Pence’s head during Wednesday’s debate, the Joe Biden campaign started selling fly swatters with a “truth over flies” slogan.

They sold out by Thursday afternoon. The campaign says they ordered 35,000 of them, which went on sale for $10 a pop.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Friday Night SmackDown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• NBA Countdown / ABC / 7:30 pm

• Undercover Boss/ CBS / 8:00 pm

• NBA Playoffs / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Sally Spectra, played by Courtney Hope, is leaving “The Bold and the Beautiful” to join the cast of “The Young and the Restless.”

CBS described the transition saying Sally will arrive “in Genoa City looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret.”

Her first episode will air on Tuesday November 3.

###

Morgan Wallen has been booted from this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” after spotted partying maskless.

Wallen announced the news on Instagram saying “I was getting ready for ‘SNL’ this Saturday, and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play, and that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand.”

###

Andy Samberg will star in the comedy “Super High” alongside Craig Robinson and Common.

The film is about stoners who gain superpowers when they smoke a “special weed,” according to Deadline.

The movie does not yet have a release date.

###

Following reports that “Jurassic World: Dominion” has been pushed back to a June 2022 release, new reports reveal that filming has been shut down for two weeks after members of the crew tested positive for COVID.

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news, explaining that the delay is simply a “precaution” as those who tested positive have already received negative results.

###

Taylor Swift is voting for Joe Biden.

The songstress sent a powerful message to “those looking for change” while rallying fans to vote.

She later posted a photo holding a tray of Biden/Harris cookies.

###

Eboni K. Williams, 37, is joining the cast of “Real Housewives of New York City.”

She will be the Bravo reality show’s first black Housewife.

Williams will join Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

###

“Saturday Night Live” fans are begging Jeff Goldblum to reprise his role from the horror move “The Fly” and mock “the fly” that appeared during the vice-presidential debate.

Viewers quickly noticed the insect who landed on Mike Pence’s silver hair. It stayed put for quite some time, distracting many from the goal of the evening.

The fly quickly became the most viral part of the entire debate.

Goldblum has not commented on the ask.

###

Fox News Channel set another debate record with 11.3 million viewers tuning in to the vice-presidential showdown Wednesday night.

What’s more, the turnout made the event that most-watched vice-presidential debate on a single network in television history, topping their previous record set in 2008 with 11.1 million.

ABC came in second averaging 9.4 million and CNN rounded out the top three with 7.3 million viewers.

In total, the Pence-Harris debate averaged 50.5 million viewers across the seven major networks.

###

Tyra Banks revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she is in talks to do a “Coyote Ugly 2” or a series based on the original film.

Banks starred alongside Piper Perabo, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Miko and Maria Bello in the original cult classic 20 years ago.

###

These albums are being released today:

Brothers Osbourne, “Skeletons”

Patty Smyth “It’s About Time”

###

Sports

The Miami Dolphins will limit stadium capacity to 13,000 fans despite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis giving the all-clear for full capacity this week.

A spokesperson for DeSantis’ office told Fox Sports that the Dolphins have been given the “go-ahead to fill up Hard Rock stadium,” which seats 65,000 fans.

But Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel told ESPN that they intend to “stay at limited capacity and put everyone’s safety first.”

###

List of the Week

Fall Maintenance Checklist (courtesy of HouseLogic):

Stow your mower

Store hoses and turn off outdoor water

Drain and turn off sprinkler system

Seal cracks around doors and windows

Clean your gutters

Inspect your roof

Direct drainage away from your house

Get your furnace serviced

Prune your plants

Check chimney for blockages & check that the damper is working

###

Day of the Year

Curious Events Day

Fire Prevention Day

International Beer and Pizza Day

Leif Erikson Day

National Pro-Life Cupcake Day

National Moldy Cheese Day

Nautilus Day

National Sneakers Day

World Day Against the Death Penalty

Scrubs Day

Submarine-Hoagie-Hero-Grinder Day

Vet Nurse Day

World Egg Day

World Post Day

###

On This Date

1635 – Roger Williams is sent out of the Massachusetts Bay Colony and told to never return.

He was vocally opposed to strict religious rules and to the infiltration of Indian land.

This made him an ally of the native Americans, who helped him establish the first civilized colony in present-day Rhode Island. It was intended to be a place for anyone seeking freedom and by the day’s standards – separation of church and state.

Williams viewed his work and success as a sign from God, and named the town “Providence.”

###

1888 – The Washington Monument opens to the public in Washington DC.

At 555 feet, 5-and-one-eighth inches tall, it stood as the world’s tallest structure. It still holds the title for tallest stone structure and tallest obelisk.

Just a year later, the Eiffel Tower in Paris became the world’s tallest structure.

It is made of marble, granite and bluestone gneiss.

Construction had begun in 1848, but was stalled by funding problems and eventually the Civil War.

###

1919 – In the World Series, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago White Sox—thanks to 8 Chicago players throwing the game.

Arnold “Chick” Gandil was at the heart of the operation. He motivated others on the team with promises of making a lot of money and sticking it to their manager, Charles Comiskey, who many despised.

Word made it around the underground gambling world that the fix was in ahead of the series and the odds against Cincinnati fell quickly. A series of bad pitching and lame fielding would eventually impel the Reds to victory.

Rumors swarmed about the conspiracy. The following Fall, two players came forward admitting to it. As the scandal unfolded, Comiskey suspended those still on the team, dashing his team’s chances at making it to the playoffs.

No one went to jail, but those responsible were banned from the league for life.

###

1936 – The Hoover Dam opens for business, sending electricity to Los Angeles, across 266 miles of power lines.

It was at first named Boulder Dam, but later renamed in honor of President Herbert Hoover by Franklin Roosevelt.

While it was useful in supplying electricity, it was also an effective way to manage fresh water in the arid American southwest.

###

1944 – Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin begin a conference in Moscow to discuss the beginning of the end of World War II.

Churchill negotiated Stalin’s support against Japan following Germany’s seemingly inevitable surrender.

Following the conference, much of the post-war Soviet bloc map was drawn. Yugoslavia was cut in half—the East and the West. Romania went to the Reds while Greece would remain in control of free European powers.

Unfortunately, no treaties were signed and the deals were not officially documented — as became evident at the dawn of the Cold War.

###

1967 – One day after capturing leftist terrorist Che Guevara, the Bolivian Army executes him.

Five shots to the leg, one to the right shoulder, one to the arm, one in the chest, and one in the throat.

He was 39 years old when he was killed.

###

2012 – Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai is shot three times by a Taliban gunman as she was boarding her school bus in northwest Pakistan.

Despite the attack and continued death threats from the Taliban, she continued to advocate for worldwide access to education, especially for young girls and women.

In 2014, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Prize recipient.

###

Birthdays

Jacob Batalon – movie actor, “Spider-Man franchise” – 24

Jodelle Ferland – movie actress, “Silent Hill”, “Tideland” – 26

George Kittle – NFL player – 27

Scotty McCreery – country singer – 27

Tyler James Williams – TV actor, “Everybody Hates Chris”, “The Walking Dead” – 28

Brandon Routh – movie actor, “Superman Returns”, “Arrow” – 41

Steve Burns – TV actor, “Blue’s Clues” – 47

Guillermo del Toro – Mexican filmmaker, “Hellboy”, “Pan’s Labyrinth” – 56

Tony Shalhoub – TV actor, “Monk”, “Men in Black” – 67

Sharon Osbourne – TV actress, “The X Factor” – 68

Joe Pepitone – former MLB player – 80

Born On This Date

Eddie Guerrero – wrestler – 1967 (d. 2005)

John Lennon – rock singer, The Beatles – 1940 (d. 1980)

Judy Tyler – American actress, “Jailhouse Rock” – 1932 (d. 1957)

Freddie Young – British cinematographer, “Lawrence of Arabia” – 1902 (d. 1998)

###