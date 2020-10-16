Oskaloosa News Recap For October 16th, 2020

Local News

WPU Opens Campaign at #4

Legion To Collect For Those In Need

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

BLI Stronger Together At William Penn University

Oskaloosa’s New Fire Chief Jeff Swanson

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

Those with type O blood may be less likely suffer severe illness if they become infected with COVID.

According to a pair of new studies published in the journal Blood Advances, researchers found that among those who tested positive for the virus, a higher percentage had blood types A, B, or AB, while a lower percentage had type O.

These are the same results that were found in a study out of China from earlier this year.

###

Major stock indexes fell slightly on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 54 points, the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 19 points lower and the S&P 500 slipped 5 points.

Markets continued to reel from a lack of new virus stimulus measures while also seeing new weekly jobless claims in excess of 898,000. Analysts had forecasted first time claimant numbers to be around 830,000.

Walgreens surged more than 5 percent on a day in which it reported a surprising quarterly profit figure.

###

Parents in Florida are fighting back against mask mandates and other coronavirus regulations still in place.

A message from one of the anti-mask groups states: “It is not the role nor responsibility of the public-school district to make medical decisions for all families universally. Each family has the right and freedom to make medical decisions independently. We expect and demand that those rights are recognized by the Sarasota County School district and its board.”

The news comes after another school board received backlash for extending the district’s mask mandate.

###

Nitin Patil, a fisherman from Palghar, India, caught a six-inch baby shark with two heads.

Before tossing the creature back Patil took several photos of it, which have been shared on Twitter.

###

An endangered lemur has been stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

Authorities report that the missing mammal, named Maki, appears to have been illegally taken from his habitat on Tuesday night. Forced entry into the animal’s enclosure was discovered by police.

An investigation is underway.

###

An Italian woman has been sentenced to four years in jail after spiking her colleague’s coffee for nine months hoping she would get fired.

Mariangela Cerrato, 53, came up with her plan to put benzodiazepine powder in her coworker’s cappuccino after hearing rumors about potential job cuts. The drug induces “fatigue, headaches, dizziness and muscular pain.”

The victim discovered she was being drugged after she drove into a tree on her way home from work.

###

Bed Bath & Beyond is parting ways with some of its brands in an effort to “further increase its financial strength,” after being hit hard financially due to the coronavirus shutdowns.

The company is hoping to generate roughly $250 million in revenue from the sell-offs of three “non-core assets.”

CEO Mark Tritton said they will also “continue to invest in [their] digital business.”

###

Residents of a nursing home in Greeley, Colorado are protesting coronavirus restrictions.

About 20 seniors living at the facility gathered outside for a two-hour demonstration, during which they held signs that read: “We want families back.”

An assistant administrator told a local news outlet that the residents “want to be able to hug their grandchildren, they want to be able to hold the hands of their loved ones.”

Staff members were also present.

###

Old Faithful may be retiring.

Researchers believe that “severe multidecadal regional droughts” could cause the famous geyser’s eruptions to decrease or stop altogether.

Also noted in the study is that the intervals between Old Faithful’s eruptions has increased noticeably. In the 1950s, the intervals were between 60 and 65 minutes, since 2001 it has increased to between 90 and 94 minutes, according to experts.

The research has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Shark Tank / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Friday Night SmackDown / FOX / 7:00 pm

• Undercover Boss/ CBS / 8:00 pm

• 20/20 / ABC / 8:00 pm

• Dateline NBC / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Nominations for this year’s Tony Awards were announced Thursday, despite none of the nominated plays or musicals performing since Broadway shutdown.

Here are some key take-aways:

There is still no date for the ceremony, but sources believe sometime in early December is the likeliest bet.

There are only three contenders for lead actress in a musical: Karen Olivo (“Moulin Rouge!”), Elizabeth Stanley (“Jagged Little Pill”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina”).

“Lightening Thief” was notably snubbed by nominators. It was the only new musical eligible for the award for original score, but nominators filled the category with incidental music composed for other plays.

Only one person was nominated for lead actor in a musical: Aaron Tveit (“Moulin Rouge!”)

“Slave Play” walked away with a dozen nods—setting a new record.

There will likely not be a Tony Awards in 2021 following the news that Broadway will remain dark through May 2021.

###

A series based on “Fried Green Tomatoes” is in the works at NBC.

The hour-long drama has reportedly landed Reba McEntire to star and Norman Lear to executive produce, according to Variety.

The show will center around the lives of the descendants of the original characters, according to PEOPLE.

###

Showtime is giving up on its drama “The President Is Missing.”

The series, an adaptation of James Patterson and Bill Clinton’s novel, was fully cast and ready to go when the coronavirus crisis halted all production.

In the light of the uncertainty still surrounding the virus, the network has opted not to move forward with the pilot.

###

Nickelodeon revealed a sneak peek of its new prequel series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

The series will follow 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals—Sandy, Patrick, Squidward, Plankton and Mr. Krabs—as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, according to Deadline.

###

The most-watched cable TV show of 2020 will soon be streamable.

The third season of “Yellowstone” will be available for streaming on Peacock on November 22.

The season wrapped in August on Paramount and will continue to air on the ViacomCBS network.

###

An A-list cast has signed on to the Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, and Matthew Perry are joining the previously announced Jennifer Lawrence for the flick.

The film centers around two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth, according to Decider.

###

“Dexter” is returning to Showtime for a limited-series revival.

Michael C. Hall, who stared in the series from 2006-13, is back, along with showrunner Clyde Phillips.

The network announced that the 10-part series is set to begin filming early next year, with a tentative premiere date of fall 2021.

###

“Last Man Standing” is coming to an end.

FOX announced that the comedy show starring Tim Allen will end after season nine, which will premiere in January.

###

These albums are being released today:

The Struts, “Strange Days”

Matt Berninger, “Serpentine Prison”

###

Pauline Chalamet has signed on to be one of four leading ladies in Mindy Kaling’s HBO series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The older sister of actor Timothee Chalamet has been cast alongside Amrit Karu, Renee Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, according to Variety.

The series focuses on four college roommates who attend a prestigious New England University.

###

List of the Week

Best Candy to Pass Out This Halloween (according to Cosmo):

1. Sour Brite Crawler

2. Candy Corn

3. Chocolate Pumpkin Art

4. Fun Size & Minis Variety Mix

5. Airheads

6. Black Licorice

7. Fruity’s Snack

8. Ring Pop

9. Gummy Body Parts Candy

10. Pop Rocks

###

Day of the Year

Global Cat Day

National Boss Day

National Cut Up Your Credit Card Day

National Department Store Day

National Liqueur Day

National Mammography Day

National Dictionary Day

National Learn a Word Day

World Spine Day

World Student Day

Steve Jobs Day

World Food Day

###

On This Date

1793 – Marie Antoinette’s life comes to a head.

The wife of deposed King Louis XVI is executed at the guillotine.

On her way to the chopping block, she reportedly stepped on the executioner’s foot, and apologized, saying, “Pardon me sir, I meant not to do it.”

###

1854 – While running for Congress, Abraham Lincoln publicly speaks out against slavery.

The speech decried the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which left the decision to slavery to the new territories of Kansas and Nebraska.

In effect, the act also repealed the Missouri Compromise, which outlawed slavery in new settlements west of Louisiana.

Lincoln was a staunch abolitionist — and a Republican. He was also very opposed to civil war, advocating for policies that confined slavery to the South, where he believed it would eventually die out.

He would of course become president in 1860.

###

1946 – The day after Herman Goering commits suicide, 10 remaining Nazi officials are hanged for their crimes with the Reich.

They had been languishing for 10 weeks following guilty convictions from the War Crimes Tribunal.

Seven more were given prison sentences, like those who renounced allegiance to Hitler. Three more were acquitted.

###

1958 – Chevy debuts the El Camino, a car-truck hybrid with a pickup build on an Impala body.

It was in response to the Ford Ranchero, which had dominated the odd-shaped car market for 2 years. Such automobiles were popular among farmers in Europe, but it never caught on stateside.

The model only lasted for two years. In 1964, Chevy introduced a new design, making it one of the iconic muscle cars of the 1960s and ’70s.

In 1987, its production was permanently ended.

###

1964 – China becomes the fifth nation to detonate a nuclear bomb.

The successful test heightened tensions in Vietnam, where the United States was beginning to ramp up its involvement and troop commitment. It added concerns of nuclear war not just with Russia, but also with the Chinese.

###

1986 – The U.S. government shuts down due to disputes between President Reagan and the House.

The issues were over a provision to ban companies from creating subsidiaries to get around labor contracts, another requiring that half the goods and labor used in offshore oil rigs be American in origin and one that would have expanded Aid to Families with Dependent Children.

All were supported by the Democrat-controlled House and opposed by Reagan and Senate Republicans.

The shut down lasted one day after House Democrats gave up a number of their demands and secured a promise for a vote on their welfare expansion and in return passed appropriations necessary to reopen the government.

Republicans offered concession related to the government’s sale of Conrail, a then public railway.

###

2018 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle begin their first royal tour.

The pair visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga.

They focused on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts, as well as, the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games.

###

Birthdays

Naomi Osaka – Japanese tennis player – 23

Bryce Harper – baseball player – 28

Kenny Omega – wrestler – 37

Caterina Scorsone – TV actress, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The November Man” – 39

John Mayer – rock singer – 43

Mark Lee – comedian – 52

Flea – bassist – 58

Tim Robbins – American actor, “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Jacob’s Ladder” – 62

David Zucker – American director, “Airplane!”, “The Naked Gun franchise” – 73

Angela Lansbury – movie actress, “Gaslight”, “Nanny McPhee” – 95

Born On This Date

Manute Bol – basketball player – 1962 (d. 2010)

Chris Doleman – American NFL HOF defensive end – 1961 (d. 2020)

Alice Pearce – American comedienne & actress – 1917 (d. 1966)

Oscar Wilde – Irish poet – 1854 (d. 1900)

###

Happy Hour

RED VELVET CAKE MARTINI

(Courtesy of The Cocktail Project)

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 parts Hazelnut Schnapps Liqueur

1 part Creme de Cocoa White Liqueur

1 part Michigan Cherry Schnapps Liqueur

1 part Vodka

1/4 part Grenadine

4 parts Sugar, Granulated

1 part Cocoa Powder

DIRECTIONS:

Whisk together sugar and cocoa powder in a small bowl.

Place the sugar mixture in a shallow plate.

Add a splash of Creme De Cocoa White.

Rim a chilled martini glass with the sugar mixture.

Add remaining cocktail ingredients to an ice-filled shaker.

Shake vigorously and strain into the prepared martini glass.

###