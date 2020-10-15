Oskaloosa News Recap For October 15th, 2020

Local News

Enrollment Growth at William Penn University

BLI Stronger Together At William Penn University

Oskaloosa’s New Fire Chief Jeff Swanson

Exterior Building Hopes To Help During COVID-19

‘Light The Night’ To Honor Cancer Victims

Oskaloosa Main Street to Hold “Twinkling Twenties” Lighted Christmas Parade in Reverse

National and World News

A driver in Florida is lucky to be alive after a hunk of metal crashed through his windshield.

Eduardo Medina, 64, was driving near Delray Beach when a piece of metal fell off a flatbed tow truck. Fire Chief Todd Lynch, who responded to the accident, said Medina is “lucky to be alive” as the heavy piece came through the windshield above the steering wheel.

Medina only suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Hot, dry conditions and intense winds threaten the already devastating wildfire season in California.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through Friday for Northern California due to dry and windy weather.

More than 8,500 wildfires have burned over 6,406 square miles in the state since the beginning of the year, but mostly since mid-August.

Thirty-one people have died and 9,200 structures have been destroyed.

An unidentified postal worker in Pennsylvania is on leave without pay after several bags of undelivered mail were found in the trash outside of their home.

An investigation is underway by the US Postal Service Office Inspector General, a local news station reported.

WORTH ASKING: Can it be assumed the undelivered mail contained ballots?

IKEA launched a “BUY BACK” initiative this week as part of its goal to become a “fully circular and climate positive business by 2030.”

Customers who want to sell back their IKEA furniture to the retailer will get vouchers to spend at the store. Customers with “as new” items, with no scratches, will get 50% of the original price, “very good” items, with minor scratches, will get 40% and “well used,” with several scratches, will get 30%, according to a company statement.

The catch is that the furniture must be brought in fully assembled.

Anything that cannot be resold will be recycled or donated to charity.

Two hunters in Florida have set a new record after catching a huge phython.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis captured a massive Burmese python weighing 104 pounds and measuring 18-feet and 9-inches long.

The snake is one inch longer than the previous record-holder in Florida, according to Science Times.

The two men were working alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as python removal agents when they stumbled upon the enormous creature.

A CDC report released last month shows that masks and face coverings are NOT effective in preventing the spread of COVID.

The study, conducted from July 1-29 in the US, looked at 154 “case-patients” who tested positive for the virus.

Over 70% of the patients who contracted the virus and fell ill reported they “always” wore their masks at “gatherings with [less than or equal to and greater than] 10 persons in a home; shopping; dining at a restaurant; going to an office setting, salon, gym, bar/coffee shop or church/religious, gather; or using public transportation.”

Over 14% who fell ill from the virus reported they “often” wore their masks and only 4% who reported “never” wearing their masks became sick from the virus.

WORTH ASKING: Does wearing a mask provide a false sense of security?

A woman from California is still missing a week after going for a hike in Zion National Park.

Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, was last seen on October 6 on a shuttle into the park in Utah, according to her daughter Kailey Chambers. Park rangers and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her whereabouts, which is difficult as her travel plans were unknown.

Courtier’s daughter told officials that her mom had been traveling the country after losing her job as a nanny during the pandemic. She added that Courtier is an experienced hiker and is familiar with Zion.

The National Park Service currently has more than 20 cold cases involving missing persons.

A teenager in Oklahoma was critically injured after a goalpost toppled over onto her head.

Jenessa Thompson, 15, was standing beneath the 500-pound structure as her teammates climbed onto it to get a photo, when it fell over. She had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where she was admitted into the ICU.

Her grandmother told a local news station that while Jenessa will remain in the ICU for several more days her condition has improved and she does not have any bleeding in her brain.

A WWII bomb exploded underwater in Poland as navy divers attempted to defuse it.

The 5.4-ton Tallboy bomb was discovered last year during prep work to deepen a waterway. Officials believe it was dropped in April 1945 by Britain’s Royal Air Force during an attack on a Nazi German battleship.

Demolition experts tried to neutralize it underwater but it went off in the process.

No injuries were reported.

Markets continued their downward trend on Wednesday as the Dow slid 165 points, the Nasdaq dipped 95 points and the S&P traded 23 points lower.

Bank and financial stocks suffered losses as Bank of America sank 4 percent and Wells Fargo tumbled 5 percent as both reported disappointing quarterly results.

UnitedHealth Group Inc tanked 2.7 percent after it announced that it was unable to quantify the impact of the virus on earnings.

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

• Big Brother / CBS / 7:00 pm

• The Vice President and the People / ABC / 7:00 pm

• Connecting… / NBC / 7:00 pm

• President Trump Town Hall / NBC / 8:00 pm

• Star Trek: Discovery / CBS / 9:00 pm

• Emergency Call / ABC / 9:00 pm

Showbiz News

Jussie Smollett will make his directorial debut this week in the Big Apple with his film “B-Boy Blues.”

The movie, an adaptation of James Earl Hardy’s best-selling book, chronicles the troubled relationship between two black men who meet at a Greenwich Village bar, Deadline reports.

Smollett still faces charges of lying to police about being the victim of a hate-crime.

###

Dev Patel has signed on to star in a movie about Chippendales.

He will play Steve Banerjee, the Indian immigrant who created the exotic male dance troupe in Los Angeles in 1979.

The film will look at the “business, jealousy, and murder for hire” revolving around male strippers.

The project has not yet been picked up by a studio.

Mel C revealed that the Spice Girls could reunite next year in honor of their 25th anniversary.

The singer admitted it “would be rude” not to celebrate the impressive milestone and insisted “it’s the perfect time” to produce a biography based on the girl group.

Whoopi Goldberg only landed her role in “Ghost” thanks to Patrick Swayze.

The actress revealed on Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube series that she was initially turned down for the role due to her “persona being too big.” She then received a call from her agent saying Patrick refused to sign on to the film until they gave her an audition…and the rest is history.

Director Jerry Zucker recently admitted Whoopi’s award-winning role almost went to Tina Turner.

The TV series “Young Rock,” based on Dwayne Johnson’s childhood has started filming.

Bradley Constant will play the famed wrester-actor at age 15.

NBC has picked up the series.

Lily Sheen has landed her first big acting gig, joining the cast of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

The daughter of Martin Sheen and Kate Beckinsale will portray the daughter of Nicolas Cage, who is playing a fictionalized version of himself in the film, according to Deadline.

The flick has a March 19, 2021 release date.

Ariana Grande will be releasing new music this month.

The “Thank u, Next!” singer revealed the news Wednesday in a tweet to her fans.

This will be her third album in two years.

The legendary New York comedy club Dangerfield’s has closed.

Opened in 1969 by “Caddyshack” star Rodney Dangerfield, the club has hosted everyone from Jerry Seinfeld to Jim Carrey to Bill Hicks, Page Six reports.

According to the club’s website, the location will be closing its doors due to NYC’s continuing COVID lockdown, which appears to have no end in sight.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Best of the Best

Top Artist – Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 Album – “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Top 100 Song – “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Male Artist – Post Malone

Top Female Artist – Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group – Jonas Brothers

Top New Artist – Billie Eilish

Top 100 Artist – Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist – Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist – Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist – Jonas Brothers

Top Touring Artist – Pink

Top Soundtrack – Frozen II

Top Streaming Song – “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Selling Song – “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Top Radio Song – “Sucker” Jonas Brothers

R&B

Top R&B Artist – Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist – Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist – Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour – Khalid

Top R&B Album – “Free Spirit” Khalid

Top R&B Song – “Talk” Khalid

Rap

Top Rap Artist – Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist – Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist – Cardi B

Top Rap Tour – Post Malone

Top Rap Album – “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Post Malone

Top Rap Song – “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Country

Top Country Artist – Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist – Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist – Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group – Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour – George Strait

Top Country Album – “What You See Is What You Get” Luke Combs

Top Country Song – “10,000 Hours” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay

Rock

Top Rock Artist – Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour – Elton John

Top Rock Album – “Fear Inoculum” Tool

Top Rock Song – “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” Panic! At The Disco

Latin

Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

Top Latin Album – “Oasis” Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Top Latin Song – “Con Calma” Daddy Yankee & Snow

Dance/Electronic

Top Dance/Electronic Artist – The Chainsmokers

Top Dance/Electronic Album – “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set” Marshmello

Top Dance/Electronic Song – “Close to Me” Swae Lee

Christian-Gospel

Top Christian Artist – Lauren Daigle

Top Christian Album – “Jesus is King” Kanye West

Top Christian Song – “God Only Knows” KING & COUNTRY

Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West

Top Gospel Album – “Jesus is King” Kanye West

Top Gospel Song – “Follow God” Kanye West

Sports

The NFL is implementing new protocols to combat the coronavirus, but there are no plans for players and staff to be put into a bubble.

League officials told ESPN that they will begin testing for COVID on game days starting this week, make masks mandatory in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be allowed to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive VP of football operations, doubled down on the no bubble stance explaining that certain individuals would have to go in and out of the bubble and the infection can spread more rapidly if it gets inside. He also noted the “emotional” and “behavioral health toll” that being sequestered can cause.

Day of the Year

“I Love Lucy” Day

Breast Health Day

Conflict Resolution Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Day of Rural Women

Global Handwashing Day

International Credit Union Day

International ShakeOut Day

National Cheese Curd Day

My Mom Is a Student Day

National Aesthetician Day

National Chicken Cacciatore Day

National Latino AIDS Awareness Day

National Get Smart About Credit Day

National Grouch Day

National Mushroom Day

National Roast Pheasant Day

National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

National Pug Day

National White Cane Safety Day

Sewing Lovers Day

Spirit Day

On This Date

1863 – The first combat submarine sinks.

The Hunley was developed by Horace Lawson Hunley for the Confederates. It was 40 feet long and crewed by 8 — one sailor steered and the other 7 turned a giant crank that churned the propeller.

After successful tests off the coast of Alabama, it was shipped by rail to South Carolina. On its first launch, a mechanical function caused a leak in the hatch, and it sank.

The second time out, Hunley himself was on board for a public demonstration to restore confidence.

He and the crew submerged, and never came back up.

By February, it was raised again, and put back into commission.

1878 – Inventor Thomas Edison sets up the Edison Electric Light Company in New York.

He had financing from the likes of the Morgans and Vanderbilts, the tycoon families of the time.

By 1880, Edison would patent an electricity distribution system and set up the first private power plant in 1882.

The Edison Electric Light Company would become part of General Electric in 1892.

1965 – The first US Draft Card is publicly burned.

A law had recently outlawed their destruction, in response to increasingly outlandish war protests.

David Miller was a Catholic pacifist, who drew a tremendous crowd of protesters when he burned his card in New York City.

He was arrested and found guilty, and spent 2 years in prison.

1946 – Nazi brass Herman Goering takes his own life with a cyanide tablet.

He held a variety of titles, as is typical in despotic regimes:

President of the Reichstag

Commander in Chief of the Luftwaffe

Head of the Gestapo

Prime Minister of Prussia

Chief Forester of the Reich

Chief Liquidator of Sequestered Estates

Supreme Head of the National Weather Bureau

He was also designated to be Hitler’s successor.

Goering was largely responsible for instituting the despicable ethnic cleansing policies instituted throughout the Nazi empire.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky breaks the NHL record for career goals scored, with 1,850.

The previous record was held by Gordie Howe.

When Gretzky retired 10 years later, he would hold records for most career goals, 894; career assists, 1,963; and career points, 2,857.

2007 – Comedian and actor Drew Carey replaces Bob Barker on “The Price is Right.”

Barker was 83 and had hosted the show for 35 years.

The Price is Right remains the longest-running daytime game show ever.

Birthdays

Malu Trevejo – pop singer – 18

Bailee Madison – movie actress, “Bridge to Terabithia”, “Just Go With It” – 21

Vincent Martella – TV actor, “Everybody Hates Chris”, “Phineas and Ferb” – 28

Anthony Joshua – boxer – 31

Keyshia Cole – R&B singer – 39

Paul Logan – movie actor, “Mega Piranha”, “The Horde” – 47

Ginuwine – R&B singer – 50

Dominic West – movie actor, “Tomb Raider”, “300” – 51

Vanessa Marcil – TV actress, “Beverly Hills, 90210”, “The Rock” – 51

Tanya Roberts – American actress, “Sheena”, “Charlie’s Angels” – 65

Tito Jackson – guitarist – 67

Born On This Date

Penny Marshall – American actress, “A League of Their Own”, “Big” – 1943 (d. 2018)

Jean Peters – American actress, “Apache” – 1926 (d. 2000)

Lee Iacocca – American automotive executive, Chrysler Corp – 1924 (d. 2019)

Mario Puzo – American novelist, “The Godfather” – 1920 (d. 1999)

