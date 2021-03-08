Oskaloosa News Recap For March 8th, 2021

An asteroid as big as the Golden Gate Bridge is expected to soar past Earth on March 21.

According to Space Reference, the asteroid is expected to come within 1.25 million miles of Earth, which NASA says is “potentially hazardous.”

The space rock will zoom by at almost 77,000 miles per hour or 21 miles per second, making it one of the fastest asteroids known to pass by our planet, according to Earth Sky.

###

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover took its first drive on the Red Planet last week, covering about 21 feet.

The test drive is one of many to check off of Perseverance’s to-do list, as team members calibrate every system and instrument on the rover, the space agency said.

The drive lasted a little over half-an-hour, as the rover negotiated turns and backed up into a new parking space. The rover will begin more complicated missions next month, including finding a launch site for its mini helicopter.

Scientists hope the multi-year mission will provide insight into the Planet’s geology and past climate, as well as prepare astronauts for human exploration.

###

California health officials announced that the state will allow reopening of outdoor stadiums, ball parks and theme parks beginning April 1.

The Department of Health says events and venues are for California residents only and masks will be mandatory. There will also be building capacity and time limits in place in the parks and indoor dining will remain closed.

The news comes after Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood announced a mini-reopening for this month, with food available in the parks, but no major attractions open.

###

A boy was critically injured after being struck by a firetruck on Staten Island Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the boy, who may have been unattended, jumped out from behind a parked city bus while the FDNY truck was returning to its station.

The child was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition, the NYPD said.

The incident is under investigation, the FDNY confirmed to The Post.

###

A 75-year-old Laysan albatross and world record holder as the oldest known wild bird has set another world record.

Wisdom, who resides in the north Pacific, is now also the world’s oldest known bird to hatch a healthy chick.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service for the Pacific region tweeted an image last month of Wisdom with her hatchling. Researchers believe that the bird has “spawned a minimum of 30 to 36 chicks” in her lifetime.

###

Florida may have a new invasive carnivore.

A dead arapaima washed ashore in Cape Coral’s Jaycee Park, on the bank of the Caloosahatchee River. The Amazon River predator, one of the world’s largest fish, has scales said to be as impenetrable as armor and the ability to leap out of the water and eat small mammals, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

They can grow to 10-feet in length and are avid breeders — producing hundreds of thousands of eggs during its lifetime.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called the find a “fluke,” while Dr. Katherine Galloway, a biologist at Nicholls State University, told the paper that the “specimen that washed up in Cape Coral was large enough to be reproductively active, so there is likely more in Florida.”

###

A potential new medication to treat coronavirus patients may be the “holy grail” when it comes to fighting the virus, according to Dr. Marc Siegel.

Dr. Siegel discussed the first-stage testing of the experimental COVID-19 pill called Molnupiravir, by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, telling “Fox & Friends Weekend” hosts that in phase two trials, the pill “literally stopped the virus in its tracks.”

The drug would function as an at-home, five-day treatment, similar to Tamiflu, to stop the virus from reproducing before causing major damage, he explained.

He also predicted that the US will be free of the virus by summer, with the Molnupiravir treatment “very helpful” in managing isolated cases.

###

A man died after falling from the Angels Landing rock formation at Utah’s Zion National Park last week.

The victim was identified las Jason Hartwell, 43, of Draper, according to the National Park Service.

While authorities said Hartwell “sustained injuries consisted with a high elevation fall,” the National Park Service is working with the county Sheriff’s Office on the incident.

Angels Landing is a 1,488-foot tall rock formation located in Zion. The trail to the top is a “steep, narrow ridge,” according to the park’s website and has been home to other fatal falls.

###

Pope Francis held a historic meeting with the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of Shia Islam’s most powerful figures, in the holy city of Najaf in central Iraq on Saturday.

The sit-down was one of Francis’ first stops on his four-day trip to the Middle East — marking the first international trip for the 84-year-old leader of the Catholic Church since the coronavirus pandemic started.

On Sunday, the Pope visited the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Qaraqosh, a Christian community in northern Iraq.

During the visits, Francis stressed understanding among religions, which has been one of the main tenets of his papacy.

###

As of Sunday, more than 90.3 million doses of COVID vaccines have been administered nationwide.

Over 30.6 million people are fully vaccinated, while over 58.8 million have received at least their first dose of a vaccine.

There have been over 28.7 million reported cases of the virus in the US, with over 520,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

###

Weekend Box Office

10. Monster Hunter: $260k (down from 8)

9. Judas and the Black Messiah: $282k (down from 7)

8. The Marksman: $500k (down from 5)

7. Wonder Woman 1984: $511k (down from 4)

6. The Little Things: $550k (down from 3)

5. The Croods: A New Age: $780k (down from 2)

4. Boogie: $1.2 million (new)

3. Chao Walking: $3.8 million (new)

2. Tom and Jerry: $6.6 million (down from 1)

1. Raya and the Last Dragon: $8.6 million (new)

###

Tube Talk

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

The Neighborhood / CBS / 7:00 pm

The Bachelor / ABC / 7:00 pm

The Voice / NBC / 7:00 pm

9-1-1 / FOX / 7:00 pm

Bob (Hearts) Abishola / CBS / 7:30 pm

9-1-1: Lone Star / FOX / 8:00 pm

The Good Doctor / ABC / 9:00 pm

Debris / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

An unidentified man was the first on the scene after Tiger Woods crashed his SUV last month.

The man, who lives near where the accident occurred, walked to the crash site where he found Woods’ face and chin covered with blood. He tried to speak to the injured golf legend, but was unable to get a response, according to recently released court documents.

By the time officers arrived, Woods had come to. While he was “calm and lucid,” officials said that Woods told first responders that he couldn’t remember driving and had to be informed that he was in a crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

###

FX’s groundbreaking series “Pose” is set to end with its third and final season.

The drama highlights New York’s underground ball culture, a movement that first gained notice in the 1980s and had a huge impact on the masses when it came to dancing, fashion and music. The drama also made TV history with the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

The series finale will air on May 2 with the first two episodes of its seven-episode run.

###

Ray Liotta is returning to the small screen as a lead opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in Apple’s limited series “In With The Devil.”

The six-episode series is told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners (Egerton & Hauser), exploring the lengths that people will go in order to seek redemption, according to the official description.

Liotta will play a Chicago cop and father to Hauser’s charter, James Keene.

###

Billie Lourd is in talks to star alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts in “Ticket To Paradise.”

Lourd would play Wren Butler, a recent college graduate who accompanies her best friend Lily on a post-graduation trip to Bali. While on the trip, Lily decides to marry a Balinese local, prompting her parents (Clooney & Roberts) to try and stop the nuptials. Meanwhile, Wren stays for the engagement/wedding festivities and finds her own love.

The role of Lily and the girls’ love interests have not yet been cast.

###

The premiere episode of The CW show, “Superman & Lois” drew in a record number of viewers.

According to Nielsen, the series reached 3.25 million total viewers in its debut, making it the most-streamed series premiere in the network’s history.

The series, which was recently renewed for a second season, stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

###

Eminem isn’t going anywhere.

Despite several Gen Z TikTok users wanting to cancel the Detroit rapper, Em said he “will never change his artistry due to public pressure,” a source told The Post.

Many fans came to Em’s defense posting “Good luck with that,” while others suggested the youngsters should target rappers like Tekashi69 instead.

###

“Dynasty” alum Emma Samms is recruiting many of her former co-stars for an unofficial virtual reunion to raise funds for long-term COVID research.

The reunion is scheduled for March 20 and will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the show. There will also be a Q&A, a “Dynasty” quiz and an auction.

Heather Locklear, Linda Evans and Jack Coleman are among the many who will participate in the event.

###

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening a new restaurant in NYC.

The actress revealed her new venture over the weekend, telling fans that the restaurant — named SONA — is the “very embodiment of timeless India” and features “the flavours” she grew up with.

The eatery is set to open later this month.

###

The third and final book in the BDSM-themed trilogy, that serves as a spinoff series of “Fifty Shades of Grey,” now has a release date.

“Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian” will hit shelves On June 1.

E.L. James’ original trilogy, which was used as the basis for the “Fifty Shades” films, is from the perspective of Anastasia “Ana” Steele, while the spinoff books feature Christian’s point of view.

###

Taye Diggs hosted the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards for the third time on Sunday night.

The show was a hybrid in-person and virtual event with some presenters appearing on stage in Los Angeles, while nominees appeared virtually from around the world.

Here’s all the winners for last night’s Critics Choice Awards:

Movie Categories:

Picture: “Nomadland”

Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Young Actor/Actress: Alan Kim, “Minari”

Acting Ensemble: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Director: Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay: Chloe Zhao, “Nomandland”

Comedy: “Palm Springs”

Foreign Language Film: “Minari”

Song: Speak Now, “One Night in Miami”

Score: Trent Reznor, “Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

TV Categories:

Drama Series: “The Crown”

Drama Actor: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Drama Actress: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Supporting Actor (drama): Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Williams”

Supporting Actress (drama): Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Comedy Actress: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor (comedy): Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actress (comedy): Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”

Movie Made for TV: “Hamilton”

Limited Series/TV Movie Actor: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Limited Series/TV Movie Actress: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Supporting Actor (limited series/TV movie): Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Supporting Actress (limited series/TV movie): Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Talk Show: “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Comedy Special: (TIE) “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” & Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia”

Short Form Series: “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler”

###

Sports

The Washington Football Team has released QB Alex Smith after three seasons — per his request — the team announced last week.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that after meeting with Smith, both sides agreed it was “best to part ways.”

Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract extension with Washington in 2018 after being acquired in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. He suffered a gruesome leg injury that year, requiring 17 surgeries. While recovering, Smith contracted an infection that nearly cost him his leg and his life.

Smith stunned everyone when he teased a possible comeback in 2019. He made eight appearances for Washington in 2020 and earned the 2020 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

Washington saved $14.9 million in cap space with Smith’s release.

###

Day of the Year

International Women’s Day

National Oregon Day

National Peanut Cluster Day

National Proofreading Day

National Be Nasty Day

###

On This Date

1917 – Riots and protests erupt in Petrograd, marking the start of the February Revolution in Russia.

A week later Czar Nicholas II abdicated.

His brother was put in charge, but refused the title of Czar. (Czar comes from the name Caesar).

The fall of the monarchy and the rise of the People eventually led to communist rule across Russia and its territories.

###

1942 – Dutch troops fighting in Japan surrender to Japanese troops on the island of Java.

The Dutch had occupied the south-Pacific island since the late 1500s, and was a base of the Dutch East India Company, known for establishing trade routes throughout the region by sea.

As an Allied force, the Dutch agreed to invade the islands of Borneo and Celebes. This ticked off the Japanese, who later stormed Java.

The Dutch agreed to pull out, and surrendered Java. It then became a part of the Republic of Indonesia.

###

1950 – Volkswagen begins production of its microbus.

The official model name was the Volkswagen Type 2.

The Type 1 designation went to the Beetle. Within a matter of years, hippies in the US adopted the bus as their favorite mode of communal transportation.

###

1971 – Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier square off in the “Fight of the Century.”

The bout happened at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Ali had been suspended for 3 and-a-half years, when boxing commissions took away his license for refusing to fight in the Vietnam War.

At the time of the fight, both Ali and Frazier were undefeated. Both had Olympic gold medals to their credit.

Celebrities poured in to see the fight firsthand. Frank Sinatra even sat court side, taking pictures for a Life magazine article.

Frazier would win the fight with a left hook to Ali’s chin, knocking him down for the first time in his career. Ali stood back up, but it wasn’t a knockout.

In their subsequent fights in 1974 and ’75, Ali won.

###

2004 – Iraq agrees to a new constitution.

Its interim Governing Council hammered out the document.

It went into effect that summer, when Coalition Forces transferred power to the Iraqis.

Iraqis knew it would only be temporary, as a full-fledged government was slated to take power in 2006.

###

2014 – Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 loses contact and disappears 39 minutes after takeoff.

Radar shows the plane making a series of odd turns before its final turn south, into the Indian Ocean.

The search for the 239 people on board was the most expensive search effort in history.

It remains one of the most enduring aviation mysteries.

###

Birthdays

Annie Marie – model – 23

Stephanie Davis – British actress, “Hollyoaks” – 28

Benny Blano – music producer – 33

Kat Von D – tattoo artist – 39

James Van Der Beek – actor, “Dawson’s Creek” & “Varsity Blues” – 44

Freddie Prinze Jr. – actor, “She’s All That” & “Summer Catch” – 45

Boris Kodjoe – actor, “Resident Evil” & “Station 19” – 48

Kenny Smith – former NBA player – 56

Lester Holt – journalist – 62

Micky Dolenz – former drummer for The Monkees – 76

Born On This Date

Claire Trevor – actress, “Stagecoach” & “Key Largo” – 1910 (d. 2000)

Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr -US 59th Supreme Court justice – 1841 (d. 1935)

Anne Bonny – Irish pirate – 1702 (d. 1782)

###

Deaths

Michael Stanley has died.

The Cleveland native passed away on Friday from lung cancer. He leaves behind a legendary rock career in his hometown, where he was also an award-winning radio and TV personality.

He was 72.

###

Mike Pavelich has died.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, he was found dead at a treatment center for mental illness last Thursday. The cause and manner of death are pending.

Pavelich was a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team. He assisted on Mike Eruzione’s winning goal against the heavily favored Soviet Union team.

He was 63.

###