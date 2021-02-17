Oskaloosa News Recap For February 17th, 2021

The 5-year-old girl who was injured in the car crash involving then-Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is awake from a coma.

Almost two weeks after the crash “Ariel Young is awake,” her family posted on their GoFundMe Page. They did not expand on her medical condition.

Authorities are still investigating the crash that occurred on Feb. 4 when Reid’s pickup struck two other vehicles parked on a highway entrance ramp. One of the vehicles had run out of gas and the other — which Ariel was sitting in — was there to help. The NFL is also looking into the incident.

The GoFundMe page has reached almost $500k in donations.

###

Jaguar announced this week that the company’s goal is to have its entire fleet of vehicles be electric by 2025.

The move comes as its parent company Jaguar Land Rover, pushes into the global market for emission-free vehicles.

The British-based company also plans to largely electrify its Land Rover SUV brand over the next decade in “an effort to reimagine” both labels as “environmentally friendly businesses.”

The automaker will spend roughly “$3.5 billion a year on electrification in its quest to achieve net zero carbon emissions,” according to a statement released this week.

###

William Shakespeare is the latest victim of cancel culture.

A slew of “woke” English teachers told the School Library Journal how they plan to ditch the iconic author’s classic works because they promote “misogyny, racism, homophobia, classism, and anti-Semitism.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, a teacher at High Technology High School in New Jersey told SLJ that she doesn’t plan to remove Shakespeare from her classroom, but instead will “reframe his works through a more modern lens.”

###

Multiple deaths have been reported as the country continues to be pummeled by an “unprecedented” winter storm.

In San Antonio, a 78-year-old man froze to death after falling on his front lawn. In Houston a woman and a girl suffered carbon monoxide poisoning when they sat in an attached garage while a car was running because they had no heat in their home. A man and a boy from the same family were hospitalized.

Further east, three people were killed and 10 were injured as a tornado ripped through Brunswick County in North Carolina late Monday night.

In Tennessee, a 10-year-old boy died after falling into a frozen pond and his 6-year-old sister, who also fell through the ice, is in critical condition.

Multiple deaths were also reported in Kentucky and Louisiana as drivers lost control on slippery roads.

The National Weather Service warned of an “expansive area of hazardous weather” from coast to coast which will not subside until later this week.

###

A misdemeanor charge has been dropped against Amy Cooper aka “Central Park Karen” who falsely accused a black birdwatcher of “threatening” her.

Cooper faced up to a year in prison on a single charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, but a judge granted prosecutors request to toss the case if she completed five therapy sessions “designed for introspection and progress.”

Last May, Cooper was filmed calling 911 on birdwatcher Christian Cooper after he asked her to put a leash on her dog. She falsely claimed he was “threatening” her life. Christian did not cooperate in the prosecution saying “Ms. Cooper already paid a steep price” after the global outrage over the incident.

###

At least 20 people were shot and four people were murdered over the weekend in Chicago.

The Chicago Police Department announced Tuesday that four people were killed between 6:00 pm Friday and 11:59 pm Monday, while 20 people were wounded in 18 shootings throughout the city. Of the shooting victims, seven were wounded on Monday alone.

CPD Superintendent David O. Brown also noted that officers have taken 1,180 illegal firearms off Chicago streets so far this year.

###

What is believed to be the world’s oldest brewery has been unearthed in the ancient city of Abydos in Egypt.

At the site, which is dated back to sometime between 3150 and 2613 B.C., Egyptian and American archaeologists discovered 40 pottery basins, divided into eight large rows, that were used to produce beer, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Dr. Matthew Adams, co-chair of the expedition, noted that the brewery was capable of producing around 22.400 liters of beer at a time.

Researchers believe the beer was likely used during royal rituals.

###

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been arrested in connection to an alleged drug syndicate that smuggled illegal substances inside candles.

According to New South Wales Police Force, detectives began an investigation earlier this year into a “criminal syndicate involved in the supply of prohibited drugs — mainly methylamphetamine (ice),” of which Miller was identified as the kingpin. Authorities stated that over $2 million worth of drugs were involved.

Detective John Watson told the Associated Press, “this was not a small operation. They were well organized and well financed.”

Miller, who has been charged with two counts of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and directing a criminal group, won two medals at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

###

Biologists have predicted which animals are most likely to launch the next deadly COVID outbreak.

According to Dr. Marcus Blagrove, a University of Liverpool virologist who worked on the study, cats, rabbits and hedgehogs all topped the list. Joining them are some primate species, domesticated pigs and cats, along with the usual suspects of bats and pangolins.

The findings, published in Nature Communications, describe how artificial intelligence was used to “predict previously unsuspected animal hosts of a novel — and potentially deadly — coronavirus strain.”

Lead researcher Dr. Maya Wardeh said “We were able to predict which species had the chance for many coronaviruses to infect them. Either because they are very closely related [to a species known to carry a coronavirus] or because they share the same geographical space.”

Scientists hope the findings will help encourage more thorough monitoring of “viral spill over” from the animal world to the human world.

###

Stocks indexes turned in mixed results on Tuesday to begin the new week after being closed on President’s Day. The Dow added 64 points to finish at a new record high, while the Nasdaq dipped 47 points and the S&P sank 2 points.

U.S Treasury bond yields rose to their highest levels in over a year. Investors are signaling that virus response packages will lead to increased inflation.

Bitcoin briefly sold above $50,000 – a new record.

###

“Everybody knows I like kids more than people,” a visibly aging President Joe Biden declared at a town hall in Milwaukee last night to address his administration’s plans for ending the pandemic.

When asked about national vaccination standards, Biden took his predecessor President Trump’s approach, saying, “The states make the decision on who, and in what order” people receive vaccinations, adding that he can’t as president mandate that states give certain vaccines to certain people.

Biden said he didn’t want to predict when to expect an end to the pandemic because then he would be “held accountable.”

He added that he expects the situation to be much improved by the start of next fall’s school year, but added that even by the end of 2021 we could all still be wearing masks.

###

Here’s what’s new on TV tonight:

Tough as Nails / CBS / 7:00 pm

Chicago Med / NBC / 7:00 pm

The Masked Dancer / FOX / 7:00 pm

SEAL Team / CBS / 8:00 pm

Chicago Fire / NBC / 8:00 pm

S.W.A.T. / CBS / 9:00 pm

For Life / ABC / 9:00 pm

Chicago P.D. / NBC / 9:00 pm

###

Showbiz News

Simone Ashley has been tapped as the female lead opposite Jonathan Bailey in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Bridgerton.”

The second season will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Bailey), which is based on the second book of Julia Quinn’s novel, “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

Ashley will play Anthony’s love interest, Kate Sharma.

###

Olivia Wilde praised Harry Styles on Instagram over his work in her current directorial effort, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

She wrote: “Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

WORTH NOTING: Wilde and Styles are dating.

ALSO WORTH NOTING: Wilde was spotted moving items from her ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis’ home into Styles’ pad.

###

Disney Animation is set to release its first animated short in five years with “Us Again.”

The short will debut in theaters alongside “Raya and the Last Dragon” on March 5.

It will drop on Disney+ in June.

###

Friends and family of Notorious B.I.G share their thoughts and memories in Netflix’s upcoming documentary, “Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell.”

The goal of the doc is to present the many sides of the later rapper, born Christopher Wallace, by offering a “fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best,” the streamer said.

It will drop on Netflix on March 1.

###

Patrick Dempsey’s new political series has halted production due to COVID.

The CBS show “Ways & Means,” which was filming in Morristown, New Jersey, has paused filming after a script supervisor tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the network said production will resume after the required quarantine period.

###

Former Black contestants from the “Bachelor” franchise have been weighing on Chris Harrison’s future as host after he downplayed contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist past.

TMZ spoke to several alums from recent years and the consensus is that they are “disappointed” with Harrison, but are divided on whether he should lose his job or use the incident as a teachable moment.

The length of Harrison’s hiatus is still unclear.

###

Hasbro has cancelled plans to make Cara Dune action figures after “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano was axed last week over controversial social media posts.

The figurine, which was first released in 2020, “sold out not long after inventory was received,” a spokesperson for retailer BigBadToyStore told The Hollywood Reporter. “The plan was for another production run, but due to recent events Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more.”

As previously reported, Carano was fired last week after she posted an “offensive social media post” that compared Nazi Germany to today’s “overheated political climate.”

###

Dancing pro Gleb Savchenko is advocating for same-sex partners on ABC’s dance competition show “Dancing With the Stars.”

In an interview with Mr. Warburton magazine, the 37-year-old noted the “strong male/female dynamic in dance” but feels that if you have “two men doing the same thing it would look awesome and be so fascinating.”

Savchenko added that same-sex dance partners is already happening on the UK and Australian versions of the show.

###

Aaron Eckhart is set to co-star opposite Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer in Showtime’s anthology series, “The First Lady.”

Eckhart will play President Gerald R. Ford Jr.

Created by Aaron Cooley, the series is a “revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” Season 1 focuses on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis).

###

The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place in Nashville.

Just like last year, the star-studded event will be broadcast from three different locations in Nashville: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Roman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.

Last year’s show was postponed from April 5 to Sept. 16 because of the coronavirus.

The awards show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday, April 18.

###

Sports

Novak Djokovic lost his mind at the Australian Open yesterday.

After returning a serve into the net during the third set, the tennis star let out a massive yell, slammed his racket onto the court three times and then walked to the bench where he threw the destroyed racket down.

The temper tantrum left such a mess that the match had to be paused while a ball person swept up the debris. Shockingly, the 33-year-old was not penalized for the outburst.

WORTH NOTING: Djokovic was disqualified during the US Open last September after he angrily and haphazardly hit a ball at a lineswoman. At the time, he apologized and vowed to “grow” from the ordeal.

###

The seventh edition of the World’s Longest (hockey) Game ended at dawn on Monday after 252 hours of playing time.

Beginning Feb. 4, 40 athletes took to the ice at an outdoor rink in Alberta, Canada to raise money for cancer research at the University of Alberta to benefit patients at the Cross Cancer Institute.

The event lasted 11 days, required 572 volunteer shifts and raised over $1.8 million.

WORTH NOTING: Players carried on despite temperatures ranging from minis 40 to minus 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

ALSO: The final score was 2,649 to 2,528 for Team Hope, according to the event’s Facebook page.

###

Day of the Year

National Random Acts of Kindness Day

National Cabbage Day

Ash Wednesday

###

On This Date

1782 – The French and British Navy begin a 14-month war in the Indian Ocean.

The conflict was born from the American Revolution, in which the French very clearly allied themselves with the Americans.

The weeks and weeks of fighting showcased the French Navy, which was able to keep the historically powerful British Navy at bay.

###

1801 – Thomas Jefferson is elected President.

It marked a transfer of power from John Adams and the Federalists to Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans.

Aaron Burr would be his Vice President; this was at a time when the Vice President was the man with the second-most votes.

Jefferson’s victory was credited greatly to Alexander Hamilton, who persuaded his political allies that Jefferson would be closer in line to their politics than Burr.

###

1915 – A German zeppelin crashes in the North Sea after flying through a torrential snowstorm.

It was returning from a scouting mission of the Norwegian coast for Allied merchant vessels.

11 crew members were rescued by the Danish coast guard. The other four were missing and their bodies never recovered.

###

1966 – The Beach Boys begin recording “Good Vibrations.”

“Begin” is the operative word.

It took six months, four studios, and $50,000 of Brian Wilson’s own money to perfect the three-minute-thirty-nine-second hit.

The final, successful cut is pieced together from more than 90 hours of tape.

###

1972 – Volkswagen produces its 15,007,034th Beetle, making it the best-selling car in history.

The title had been held by the Ford Model T, which was made from 1908 to 1927.

The Beetle was a Nazi invention, when Hitler tried to get simple automobiles in the hands of the masses. It was designed by Ferdinand Porsche, of the sportscar fame.

After the war it went into full-scale production in Germany, and later in the Americas.

###

2011 – The Arab Spring begins in earnest, when reports of uprising and revolt in Libya begin to hit the American airwaves.

The revolt would eventually lead to the overthrow of dictator Moammar Qaddafi, who was later captured and executed.

###

2013 – Cleanup efforts begin in Russia to fix damage caused by a meteor that exploded over the Ural Mountains.

Most of the damage was contained to Chelyabinsk, where buildings suffered broken windows and required minor repairs from debris impact.

A large hole was found in a frozen-over lake, but no fragments of the meteor were initially recovered.

Eventually small fragments were recovered across the city, and there is now a fairly robust market to buy and sell them.

###

2020 – Amazon’s Jeff Bezos pledges $10 billion to help fight climate change, which he calls “the biggest threat to our planet.”

The funds will go toward the creation of the Bezos Earth Fund.

###

Birthdays

Ed Sheeran – pop singer – 30

Joseph Gordon-Levitt – actor, “Inception” “10 Things I Hate About You” – 40

Paris Hilton – reality star – 40

Jason Ritter – actor, “Raising Dion”, “Gravity Falls” – 41

Billie Joe Armstrong – rock singer – 49

Denise Richards – actress, “Wild Things”, “Starship Troopers” – 50

Michael Bay – movie director – 56

Larry the Cable Guy – actor & comedian, “Cars” – 58

Michael Jordan – former NBA player – 58

Vicente Fernández – world music singer – 81

Jim Brown – former NFL player – 85

Born On This Date

Alison Hargreaves – British mountaineer & 1st woman to climb Mount Everest alone – 1962 (d. 1995)

José José – world music singer – 1948 (d. 2019)

Huey P. Newton – African-American activist – 1942 (d. 1989)

Thomas Watson – American businessman, IBM – 1874 (d. 1956)

###