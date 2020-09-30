Oskaloosa Man Killed In Head-on Collision
Monroe County – The Iowa State Patrol says that 76-year-old Michael Lee Grim of Oskaloosa was killed when his 1999 Toyota sedan crossed the centerline for an unknown reason while negotiating a curve along Highway 137.
The accident happened shortly after 3 pm on Tuesday near 702nd Avenue.
The Toyota struck a tractor-trailer that was going east on 137.
Grim was transported to the state medical examiner, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
