Oskaloosa Golf Places 6th at Home Invitational with Season-Best Team Score

Oskaloosa, Iowa — The Oskaloosa boys golf team delivered a strong performance on their home turf Monday, finishing 6th overall at the Oskaloosa Invitational hosted at Edmundson Golf Course. Facing a field of 14 teams, the Indians posted a team score of 320 — one of their lowest totals of the season — showing continued growth as the postseason approaches.

Marshall Seibert led the way with a 76, tying for 17th overall in the 84-player field. Maddux Ashman fired a 78 and tied for 24th, delivering a solid round in his final home meet. Linus Morrison overcame a slow start to shoot 79, good for a tie at 29th. Jaden DeRonde added an 87 to round out the team scoring. Tate Peterson and Griffin Snitker also competed for varsity, but early mistakes proved costly despite strong effort throughout the round.

As a team, Oskaloosa finished ahead of Grinnell, Fort Madison, and Fairfield, among others. Indianola won the tournament with a 293, followed by Norwalk (298) and Pella (302).

The JV squad represented Osky well despite facing only varsity competition. Jaxon Saville led the JV group with a 91. He was followed by John Coniglio (95), Grady Kool (97), and Cael Ashman (99). Ethan VanderLinden (102) and Merek Padgett (109) rounded out the JV lineup, each battling tough course conditions with determination.

Oskaloosa will return to action next Monday at Blue Top Ridge in Riverside, where they’ll look to build on this momentum in one of their final tune-ups before postseason play begins.