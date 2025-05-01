Oskaloosa Girls Golf Sees Improvement at Second Leg of Conference Tournament

Newton, Iowa — Battling gusty conditions at Westwood Golf Course on Tuesday, the Oskaloosa girls golf team continued to show progress during the second leg of the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament. Despite finishing sixth out of six teams, the squad posted a notable improvement, shaving 25 strokes off their previous team score.

Oskaloosa turned in a team total of 444, a marked step forward from the 469 they recorded in the first round of conference play. The girls competed through windy conditions and delivered solid rounds as they continue to build momentum with the postseason approaching.

Leah Cohrt led the team with a 104, followed by Kamryn Maddy with a 109. Rian Allman posted a 110, and Kaylee Main rounded out the scoring with a 121. Also competing were Karlyn Scott and Gracie DeRonde.

While the final team placement remained unchanged in the standings, the performance reflected steady growth, with players gaining confidence and consistency on the course.