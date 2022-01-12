Oskaloosa Drops Pair of LHC Battles

by Wade Steinlage

Oskaloosa–The Indians girls’ basketball team fell short against two ranked foes last week.

OHS (6-4, 1-4 LHC) fell to then-Class 4A #11 Pella 78-37 last Tuesday and lost to Class 4A #5 Indianola 64-27 last Friday.

Oskaloosa dug itself a huge hole versus the Dutch that it was never able to get out of, trailing 28-6 after the first quarter. The advantage grew to 30 by halftime at 48-18.

At game’s end, the Indians were outshot 44.1%-32.6% and permitted 10 three-pointers, compared to just one for themselves. OHS was outrebounded 42-22 and committed 28 turnovers (13 for the Dutch).

Presley Blommers and Asia Thompson both reached double figures with 10 points, while Aubree Blanco had a solid outing with eight points. Thompson, with eight rebounds, and Blanco, with seven, topped the Indians on the boards.

Addison Carter and Macie Krier each assisted on three baskets, and Blommers also stole a trio of balls.

“We did not handle Pella’s pressure,” Head Coach TC Cunningham said. “We had too many turnovers and could not get an offensive flow going.”

Unfortunately, the same script was replayed three days later as the Little Hawkeye Conference’s other Indians rolled out to a 37-12 advantage at the midway point. Indianola, which outshot Oskaloosa 41.7%-30.0%, cruised from there to remain in a three-way tie atop the league standings with Grinnell and Dallas Center-Grimes at 4-1.

The visiting Indians owned a 36-22 edge in rebounding over OHS, including a 14-3 margin on the offensive glass.

Blanco was a force in the post with 15 points (7-for-13 FG) and seven rebounds. Carter added five points as well.

Oskaloosa suffered ball control issues with 25 turnovers, while Indianola made 14 mistakes.

Next Up: Oskaloosa travels to Pella Tuesday to face Pella Christian in LHC play at 6:15 p.m. The Indians then host #6 Grinnell Friday at 6:15 p.m.