Oskaloosa Council Talks Update To Sewage System

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa City Council met at 6 p.m. Monday to a mix of in-person and video conferencing, as concerns about COVID-19 continue.

The first item on the Council’s regular agenda was a resolution dealing with minimum lot width adjustments for single-family dwellings within the city.

This was the first reading for a change that would allow single-family dwellings to be built on a 50-foot wide lot without the need for a variance.

The change would allow for easier redevelopment of exiting lots within the community and passed the Council unanimously.

Another ordinance discussed was a potential amendment to the municipal code related to supplemental use for agricultural uses and accessory structure height.

The language deals with up hoofed animals, a maximum of three animals, from maintained to kept for legal reasons.

The second adjustment to the ordinance would be accessory structure heights raised from 12 feet to 15 feet. This change would put Oskaloosa more inline with its nearby communities.

The motion passed unanimously.

The Council then heard about the plans and cost for a sewage lift station, and its pump replacement and backup power for the facility near University Park.

The work’s estimated cost would be $280,000, an increase of $100,000 from the presented amount during the May 18, 2020 meeting. The motion passed unanimously.

In consideration of awarding the lift station bid, there had been two sealed bids.

The low bid came from RG Construction LLC for $284,977.00, which was $4,977 higher than the estimate.

According to the city, the lift station work is necessary to maintain the sanitary sewer system.

The project would have 60 working days to complete, from the approximate date of July 27, 2020.

The motion passed unanimously for the University Park lift station.

The city sold a lot at 601 B Avenue West to John and Jane Nicholson for $1,051.

In March of this year, the city had received ownership of a dilapidated home on the property. The lot is too small to be rebuilt upon, and in the future, may combine the lot with another to redevelop the property.

The vote was unanimous in selling the lot to John and Jane Nicholson for $1,051.

The City Council went into closed session to consider the performance of Oskaloosa City Manager Michael Schrock.

The contract included a 2.47% increase from $141,503 to $145,000 per year, with a contract extension expiration date of June 15, 2024.