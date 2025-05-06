Oskaloosa Boys Golf Finishes 7th at Competitive Blue Top Ridge Invite

Riverside, Iowa — The Oskaloosa boys golf team continued its postseason prep on Monday with a solid 7th-place finish out of 18 teams at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational, one of the most challenging courses the Indians have faced this season. With just over a week remaining before the postseason begins, Osky posted a team score of 338 against a strong field of competition.

Marshall Seibert led the Indians with a consistent round of 82 (+10), showing maturity in his shot selection and doing well to limit costly mistakes. Jaden DeRonde followed closely with an 84, while Maddux Ashman posted an 85. Linus Morrison added an 87 to round out the team scoring.

Griffin Snitker and Tate Peterson both rebounded from difficult starts, settling in to finish their rounds on a more positive note. Cael Ashman, competing as an individual, fired a strong 88 highlighted by a standout eagle — holing out from 130 yards on a par 4.

With the postseason looming just nine days away, Monday’s round served as a useful benchmark for the team’s progress. Playing a course as demanding as Blue Top Ridge helped expose areas for fine-tuning while offering the kind of competition Oskaloosa expects to see deeper into May.