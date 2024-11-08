Oskaloosa Athletes Shine in LHC Volleyball All-Conference Awards

Oskaloosa, IA – Local athletes have brought pride to Oskaloosa High School through their standout performances in the Little Hawkeye Conference (LHC) Volleyball All-Conference selections for 2024. Among the honored athletes are seniors Gracie DeRonde and Hannah Nelson, as well as sophomore Cylee Smith, each recognized for their exceptional skills on the court this season.

Gracie DeRonde, a senior outside hitter, earned a spot on the All-Conference Second Team. DeRonde’s powerful hits and consistent play were key components in the Oskaloosa team’s performance this season. Her senior year has been marked by her leadership and dedication, making her a crucial asset to the team.

Adding to the accolades, senior middle blocker Hannah Nelson received an Honorable Mention. Known for her solid blocking and defensive skills, Nelson played a pivotal role in anchoring Oskaloosa’s defense, often stopping opponents’ attacks with skill and precision.

Sophomore outside hitter Cylee Smith, another Honorable Mention, displayed promising talent and agility throughout the season. Her recognition at such an early stage of her high school career is a testament to her potential and dedication to the sport.