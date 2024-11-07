Oskaloosa Athletes Shine in 2024 All-District Football Honors
The 2024 All-District football teams were announced, and several Oskaloosa athletes earned well-deserved spots, showcasing their skills and dedication throughout the season. Representing Oskaloosa High School, these players made a significant impact in Iowa Class 4A District 3, demonstrating both offensive and defensive prowess.
First Team Selections:
Parker Jordan (Junior) – Defensive End
Lukas Toubekis (Senior) – Linebacker/Defensive End
Trey Parks (Junior) – Linebacker
Caden Johnson (Senior) – Defensive Lineman
These players proved themselves as crucial elements of Oskaloosa’s defense. Their commitment and resilience led to a strong showing, as they consistently challenged their opponents and brought intensity to every game.
Second Team Selections:
Maddux Ashman (Senior) – Defensive Back
Domanic Piersel (Senior) – Linebacker
Heavon Knox (Junior) – Wide Receiver
The contributions of these players have been instrumental in both defensive stands and offensive opportunities, adding depth and versatility to Oskaloosa’s lineup.
Academic Achievements:
Oskaloosa also saw recognition off the field, with several athletes named to the All-Academic Team. The honorees include:
Jaden DeRonde (Senior)
Caden Johnson (Senior)
Grady Kool (Senior)
Merek Padgett (Senior)
Lukas Toubekis (Senior)
Brock Beerbower (Junior)
Parker Jordan (Junior)
Alongside the football players, Oskaloosa cheerleaders received All-Academic Team honors for their dedication to both academics and athletics. These cheerleaders maintained high academic standards while supporting their team all season long:
Sadie Blommers (Junior)
Anastasia Boosalis (Junior)
Rees Campbell (Senior)
Emily Rice (Junior)
Gabriella Stropes (Junior)
These student-athletes excelled academically, balancing their studies with the demands of a rigorous football season.
This year’s All-District selections reflect the hard work and dedication of Oskaloosa’s athletes and coaches, underscoring the strength and promise of the high school football program.