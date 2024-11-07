Oskaloosa Athletes Shine in 2024 All-District Football Honors

The 2024 All-District football teams were announced, and several Oskaloosa athletes earned well-deserved spots, showcasing their skills and dedication throughout the season. Representing Oskaloosa High School, these players made a significant impact in Iowa Class 4A District 3, demonstrating both offensive and defensive prowess.
First Team Selections:

Parker Jordan (Junior) – Defensive End
Lukas Toubekis (Senior) – Linebacker/Defensive End
Trey Parks (Junior) – Linebacker
Caden Johnson (Senior) – Defensive Lineman

These players proved themselves as crucial elements of Oskaloosa’s defense. Their commitment and resilience led to a strong showing, as they consistently challenged their opponents and brought intensity to every game.
Second Team Selections:

Maddux Ashman (Senior) – Defensive Back
Domanic Piersel (Senior) – Linebacker
Heavon Knox (Junior) – Wide Receiver

The contributions of these players have been instrumental in both defensive stands and offensive opportunities, adding depth and versatility to Oskaloosa’s lineup.
Academic Achievements:

Oskaloosa also saw recognition off the field, with several athletes named to the All-Academic Team. The honorees include:

Jaden DeRonde (Senior)
Caden Johnson (Senior)
Grady Kool (Senior)
Merek Padgett (Senior)
Lukas Toubekis (Senior)
Brock Beerbower (Junior)
Parker Jordan (Junior)

Alongside the football players, Oskaloosa cheerleaders received All-Academic Team honors for their dedication to both academics and athletics. These cheerleaders maintained high academic standards while supporting their team all season long:

Sadie Blommers (Junior)
Anastasia Boosalis (Junior)
Rees Campbell (Senior)
Emily Rice (Junior)
Gabriella Stropes (Junior)

These student-athletes excelled academically, balancing their studies with the demands of a rigorous football season.

This year’s All-District selections reflect the hard work and dedication of Oskaloosa’s athletes and coaches, underscoring the strength and promise of the high school football program.

Posted by on Nov 7 2024. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

           

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News