One Last Time Together – Class Of 2020 Has Unique Ceremony

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Class of 2020 has had one of the craziest experiences to end their high school career, but their ability to adapt may prove to be their strength.

Not many students figured it would be the last time they walked the halls of OHS together back in March of 2020, and it took a lot of work to bring them back together for one last time on Saturday.

After several different plans and a lot of work, not only from the Oskaloosa School Administration, but Mahaska County Emergency Management, Mahaska County Public Health, and community partners, June 16 was the date.

The Class of 2020 consisted of 136 graduates. They marched onto the north parking lot of Oskaloosa High School, where they sat at six-foot intervals.

“I did not think I would see this wonderful sight,” said Oskaloosa Superintendent Paula Wright to the students and parents gathered Saturday afternoon. “I am just so grateful.”

“On the night that I received the news that school would be closed for the remainer of the year and that your time at OHS would be cut short, I couldn’t sleep,” said Wright. “After dozing off, I woke up several times throughout the night, and I cried. I cried for you guys.”

“I can’t begin to understand how you feel,” Wright continued. “But what I do understand is that it’s not your fault. You didn’t deserve this, and it’s not fair.”

“I also believe, and I know, that life is ten percent what happens to you, and ninety percent how you react to it,” added Wright. “The Class of 2020 has responded like champions.”

“The Class of 2020 has earned the title of ‘Sole Survivor’ for the Oskaloosa High School. Take this experience and all of your school experiences and outwit, outplay, and outlast all of the obstacles that get in the way of your dreams,” said Wright. “Find the good in every situation, and use your experiences to make this world a better place.”

Kamryn Banks addressed her classmates, “This was no doubt the most dramatic and unexpected Oskaloosa senior finale in history,” referencing ‘The Bachelor’ and their “final diploma ceremony.”

Reminiscing about those first days in kindergarten, “That was probably the last time it was socially acceptable to take a nap in the middle of the day,” joked Banks.

Banks reminisced about the big things when they entered kindergarten, like iPod Shuffle, low rise jeans, the Jonas Brothers’ first album, and the ‘Bachelor’ was on season 4, and is now on season 24.

“Indian pride extends far past what is happening in front of the cameras,” added Banks. She thanked the families, teachers, and community members “that make this all possible.

“With every challenge comes a new opportunity for success, and I wish you all the best,” said Banks in closing.

Nicholas Ingamells also addressed the class of 2020. “I think I can summarize everybody’s thoughts about all of this in three words. That was unexpected.”

“Who could have seen this illness infecting the world?” Ingamells said. “Then again, I suppose it was also hard to see us here at commencement.”

“Everyone has overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this day,” Ingamells expressed. He arrived in Oskaloosa during the 3rd trimester of his Freshman year.

Ingamells offered one last “brain break” and had the Class of 2020 stand up, stretch and greet their neighbors.

“To the Class of 2020, when we’ve all gone our separate ways, and life sometimes seems to become a nightmare, just remember, someone is on your side,” Ingamells shared. “Believe me; no one is alone.”

The Class of 2020 then walked across the flatbed semi-trailer to receive their diplomas and then departed OHS one final time together.