One Killed Another Injured In Morning Accident Near Fremont

Fremont, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol says that one person, Mallory Kate Johnston, was killed and her sister, Madelynn Brooke Johnston, was injured in a morning crash along Highway 23 and the intersection of 310th Street.

The accident was called in at 8:58 am, on Saturday, February 15th, 2020.

The report states that the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Mallory was traveling southbound on Highway 23 and lost control on a snow covered curve.

The Jeep went off the east side of the roadway, overturned then came to rest on it’s top.

Madelynn was transported to a Des Moines area hospital via Mercy 1 helicopter.

Mallory was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was transported to Bates Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation.