OHS Girls Track Wraps Up Season At State

by Betsey Luck

The final day of the State track and field meet did not disappoint. Maleah Walker had two races on the day, she started with the 100 meter finals where she finished in 8th place with a time of 12.63. Just about an hour later she had the finals of the 200 meter dash where she raced to a 6th place finish taking another 1/100 of a second off her own school record lowering the time to 25.95. It was a great way for her to end her junior season.

This has been such an exciting season for this team. Taking 9 events to state in a VERY talented Class 3A was a great accomplishment.

We are going to miss our three state qualifying seniors.

Macie Krier was a two time state qualifier. As a junior as part of the 10th place 4×400 relay, the Sprint Medley Relay and the Distance Medley Relay. As a senior she was on the 4×200 Relay.

Jordan Czerwinski wrapped up her outstanding career with a season best in the 400 meter hurdles finishing 11th in Class 3A. She was a 3 time state qualifier. As a freshman she was a part of the 4×400, Sprint Medley Relay and the Distance Medley Relay. Her junior year she qualified in 4 events, placing 9th in the 400 m hurdles, she was part of the 10th place 4×400 relay along with qualifying in the Sprint Medley Relay and the Distance Medley Relay. And as a senior she qualified in the 400 m hurdles and the 4×200 Relay.

Faith DeRonde finished an stellar career with a second place finish in the shot put improving her school record to 43-4.75 and a 10th place finish in the discus. As a freshman she finished 9th at the Drake Relays in the discus and wrapped up the year by finishing 5th in the discus also qualifying in the shot and the Sprint Medley Relay. As a Junior, Faith placed 3rd in the Shot put at the Drake Relays and she continued her success at the State meet where she became the Class 3A discus champion and also placed 9th in the shot put, she was also a part of the Sprint Medley Relay and Distance Medley Relay. As a senior, along with both throwing events she was on the 4×200 Relay.

These three student/ athletes along with Sage Adam, Addi Carter and Aby Thompson will be missed as they graduate.

I’d like to thank the parents, school and community for all of their support of this team throughout the 2022 season!!

Go Indians!!