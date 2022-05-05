OHS Girls Track Compete In Triangular

by Betsy Luck

The girls traveled to Norwalk for a triangular meet with Norwalk and DCG. This is a laid back meet where the girls take charge of the lineup for a night and try various events that they may not usually compete in.

The team had several champions on the night.

Faith DeRonde in the discus

Maleah Walker in the High Jump

Sage Adam in the 3000 m run

Maleah Walker in the 100 m dash

Hannah Quang in the 400m hurdles

4×400 of Gracie DeRonde, Faith DeRonde, Jordan Czerwinski and Maleah Walker

The team also had 13 new personal records set.

The team is back in action at the Pella Co-ed meet on Monday and will travel to Bondurant next Thursday, May 12 for their District meet.