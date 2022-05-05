OHS Girls Tennis Take On Grinnell

Singles:

1- Aubree Blanco WON 6-1, 6-2 against Anna Key

2-Lucy Roach WON 6-1,6-1 against Madi Hey

3- Presley Blommers LOST 4-6, against Leah Harris

4- Haruna Mori LOST 4-6, 1-6 against Mary Jacobson

5- Abby Drost WON 7-5,7-6 (8-6)against Gretta Dodd

6- Autumn DeRonde LOST 4-6,3-6 against Ella Grife

Doubles:

1- Lucy Roach and Presley Blommers WON 6-3, 6-0 against Anna Key & Madi Hey

2- Aubree Blanco & Haruna Mori LOST 3-6,7-6(3-7)against Leah Harris Gretta Dodd

3- Abby Drost & Autumn DeRonde LOST 4-6,2-6 against Ella Grife & Maty Jacoson

4- Ava Ridenour & Jenna DeBoef LOST 0-6,6-7(4-7) against Ali Wood & Zoe Stoner

5- Lexi Prather & Allyson Maxwell LOST 1-6,2-6 against Daria Kline & Kennedy Harms

Varsity Comments:

The Oskaloosa girls tennis team we’re back in action Thursday night with a make up match against Grinnell. Once again it was a cold,cloudy,windy miserable kind of night with the weather. The girls didn’t have a very good night either on the court dropping the duel meet 4-7.

Next action for the girls will be Monday night against Norwalk. It will also be Senior Night.

JV Comments:

The girls We’re back in action tonight for a late make up. It was cold again and the girls had a long night with lots of matches. It was a close match the whole way but the girls won 6-5!

Lexi Prather and Ava Ridenour 1-6

Shannon Van Rheenen and Andalyn Ide 4-6, 0-6

Allyson Maxwell and Andalyn Ide 6-4, 6-0

Caitleen Potot and Mya Helm 2-6, 2-6, 6-1

Lexi Prather and Shannon Van Rheenen 6-2

Singles

Jenna DeBoof 4-0

AVa Ridenour 4-1