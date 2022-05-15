OHS Boys Track and Field Hold Season Wrap-up
The Oskaloosa Boys Track & Field team held their season wrap-up celebration this past Friday. Award winners in the attached photo are(L-R):
Oliver Smith- Most Outstanding Freshman (co-winner)
DaMarion Winchel- Most Improved
Riley Humphrey- Outstanding Jumper
Patrick DeRonde- Team MVP, Golden Indian ’22
Aden Scott- Coaches Award
Lukas Toubekis- Most Outstanding Freshman (co-winner)
Waylon Bolibaugh- Relay Award
