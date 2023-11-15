Nwachukwu Earns First Heart Wrestler Accolade

Oskaloosa–Adaugo Nwachukwu (Jr., San Jose, Calif., Exercise Science) cruised in her William Penn debut, and for her efforts she was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Wrestler of the Week Monday.

A first-time honoree by the league, Nwachukwu crushed all four of her opponents en route to a title at the Waldorf Open last Saturday.

The junior, who was competing in the navy and gold for the first time in her career, defeated each opponent by technical fall despite wrestling up a weight at 143 pounds.

Two of Nwachukwu’s victories came against conference foes, while her championship bout matchup would have also been a Heart opponent, but the other grappler forfeited to her.

The award is the first of the year for WPU.