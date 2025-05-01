NM Golfers Top Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE – North Mahaska golfers completed a busy week with another sweep at Belle Plaine. The Warhawk girls won 209-319 while the boys won 173-239. North Mahaska played four meets in five days with both teams winning each one.

Friday the Warhawks met at Belle Plaine in a dual. North Mahaska earned medalist and runnerup in both boys and girls. Aly Steil and Jocelyn Pinkerton were medalists for the second meet in a row. Steil medaled with a 45 and Pinkerton shot a 52. Lacey Campbell finished with a 55 and Elise Westercamp carded a 57. Breckyn Schilling was the other golfer finishing with a 70.

Jodie Dahlquist led Belle Plaine with a 65 followed by Allison Hoover 79, Maggie Bostian 86, and Asher Adams 89.

Jaxon VanDerVeer spearheaded the Warhawks with a 2-over par 38. Hunter Wernli tied for the runnerup spot with Belle Plaine’s Cooper Hoey with a 43. Lucas Nunnikhoven shot a 45 and Cooper Sampson scored a 47. Also playing was Jack Kelderman 52 and Travis Castaneda 55.

Hoey led Belle Plaine with the other three scorers in the 60s. Quentin O’Leary shot 61, Brentch Walter 66 and Derek Kressley 69. Brenton Hall shot an 84.