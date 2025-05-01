NM Girls Fourth at Bear Classic

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska girls took to the track at the BGM Bear Classic Friday taking fourth overall. The meet featured seven South Iowa Cedar League teams among the field. East Marshall edged English Valleys for the title 123-119. HLV scored 89 with North Mahaska fourth with 86.

North Mahaska placed third or higher in eight events and doubled in one of them. Nataliya Linder Stayed undefeated in the long jump with a leap of 16-feet, 6.25 inches. She also won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute 9.6 seconds. She added a third place in the 100 meters in 13.58.

Emmerson Jedlicka celebrated her birthday with a win in the 3,000 meters covering the distance in 11:22.54. She ran second in the 1,500 meters in 5:20.73.

Kieren Perez earned a pair of seconds in the sprints. She covered the 100 meters in 13.15 and the 200 in 27.91. She added fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.77. Allie Veiseth, Amber Knockel, Abby Van Weelden and Ava Huffman ran second in the 3,200-meter relay in 11:14.93.

Macie Little scored a fourth in the 400 meters in 1:12.79. Olivia Ridgeway, Little, Addison Terpstra and Alivia Schock ran fourth in the sprint medley in 2:07.24. Terpstra, Van Weelden, Veiseth and Huffman scored a fourth in the distance medley in 5:03.47.

Huffman took sixth in the 800 meters in 2:49.05. The 800-relay team of Ridgeway, Knockel, Little and Schock ran sixth in 2:07.41.

The team will run again Tuesday at South Tama, Thursday at PCM and Friday at BGM.