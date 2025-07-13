NM Falls to No. 3 Hawks

SULLY – Saturday’s 10-1 victory by Lynnville-Sully over North Mahaska was not indicative of the game. North Mahaska had one rough inning that proved to be fatal to Warhawks’ season.

North Mahaska got on the board first when Tyson Ferguson hit a one-out single. Jack Kelderman singled to left field then Dane Van Mersbergen drove Ferguson in for the score. The Warhawks loaded the bases with two out but could not score again.

No. 3 Lynnville-Sully used a single, hit batsman and two more singles to take the lead 2-1 after one complete inning. In the bottom of the fourth North Mahaska committed four errors combined with five L-S hits to score eight times.

North Mahaska (14-10) managed four more baserunners but was unable to bring them to the plate. The Warhawk defense continued to shut down the Hawks’ offense as well.

“It was one bad inning,” said NM coach Kevin Kelderman. “I thought we played well defensively otherwise. We got some good hits. We held them and went seven innings with them.”

Kelderman had two singles with Ferguson, Hunter Wernli, and Logan Baldock each adding singles. Rylan Spray took the loss giving up two runs on two hits and a hit batsman. Jaxon VanDerVeer tossed 3 1/3 innings yielding five runs on five hits, a walk and hit batsman. Kelderman finished with three runs on three hits, a walk, hit batsman and a strikeout.

Jack Bowlin and Lannon Montgomery each had two hits. Gavin Olea hit a double with two RBI. Connor Maston picked up the win going 3 2/3 innings with a run on three hits and a hit batsman. He struck out eight. Trace Carlson finished the game with two hits and three strikeouts.

“I thought our pitchers did a nice job,” said Kelderman. They are a solid hitting team. I thought overall we didn’t walk too many. The walks and hit batsmen just came at the wrong time.

“We had a very good season. These guys competed well. Ten to one was not the way we wanted to end it, but we could have folded, and they didn’t.”

The loss means the final game for five seniors. Lucas Nunnikhoven, Kelderman, Hunter Wernli, Bronson-Edwards-Hinton saw their last action. Luke Boender was gone and did not play.

“We will miss the seniors drastically,” said Kelderman. “Good kids, just the way they carry themselves. They will be sorely missed.”

Lynnville-Sully will play at Newton in a substate final on Tuesday against either Baxter or Ankeny Christian.