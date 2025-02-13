NM Boys Topple Osky, 68-60

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska used a strong first quarter hitting five 3-pointers to lead 23-11 then held off Oskaloosa for a 68-60 victory Tuesday. The game was physical but NM coach Kevin Kelderman said it may help his team as they prepare for the postseason run.

“We are not a physical team and this was a tough, physical game,” said Kelderman. “They played a physical game and we did enough and got some big rebounds.”

North Mahaska jumped out quick in the first quarter when senior Gabe Hora, who finished the night with 29 points, drained three long balls. Treys by Asher DeBoef and Adrian Smith allowed the Warhawks to work with the lead all night. The Warhawks were able to maintain a double-digit lead until the fourth quarter. Oskaloosa outscored NM 22-15 in the final period.

Smith hit a jumper with 3 minutes 53 seconds to play, it would be the final basket for the Warhawks. They would hit 11-of-16 free throws to secure the victory.

Grady Kool accounted for seven points for Oskaloosa down the stretch but the Indians went 6-for-11 at the foul line in the final period.

Hora scored 11 points in the first half but was covered in the final period. He was a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line in the final period.

“They did a good job holding Gabe down in the second half,” said Kelderman. “I thought overall we handled their pressure. We don’t see a lot of pressure like that but we were able to hit the free throws down the stretch. I thought Jack (Kelderman) made some good decisions with the ball that allowed us to control the game late.”

Smith and Asher DeBoef hit double figures in scoring with 15 and 13 respectively. Lucas Nunnikhoven and Trenton DeBruin each added five points. Smith led in rebounds with eight. DeBoef had five.

Tommy North led Oskaloosa with 21 points and six rebounds with Ethan Stek adding 18 points and six boards. Kool finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

North Mahaska (18-3) will open Class 1A tourney play Monday when they host either English Valleys of Meskwaki Settlement. They play Friday in a play-in contest. Oskaloosa, 6-13, travels to Norwalk Friday.