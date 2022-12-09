Nine Ranked in Heart, Two in NAIA as Second Poll Released

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team has jumped up a spot in the league as the NAIA released its second set of polls Thursday.

Nationally, William Penn is tied for 41st with 19 points, while Grand View is first with 293 points, holding slightly ahead of Life (Ga.) and its 272 points. Southeastern (Fla.) (226), Doane (Neb.) (186), and Indiana Tech (175) conclude the nation’s top five.

Cameron Hargrove (So., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) is guiding the navy and gold on the national scene in 15th place at 149 pounds, while Makail Stanley (So., Oreana, Ill., Biology) is 20th at 174 pounds.

Hargrove is currently second at his weight in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, while Stanley is third. The duo are part of nine grapplers who have pushed WPU into third place with 111 points.

165-pounders Preston Wiest (Sr., Troutsville, Va., Biology) and Matheson Meade (So., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) are fourth and fifth, respectively. Joining Meade in fifth is 157-pounder Kael Bunce (Jr., Stockbridge, Mich., Mechanical Engineering) and 184-pounder Mason Walters (So., Independence, Mo., Exercise Science).

Sabri Sino (Fr., Franklin, Wis., Sports Management), at 133 pounds, and Branson Bottorff (Jr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology), at 197 pounds, are both sixth, while 125-pounder Jeffery Myers (Fr., Yelm, Wash., Education) is seventh.

Grand View is first in the Heart with 234 points.