New Sharon Homicide Victim Identified

Carol Ann Davis (Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The body of the homicide victim, found at 2436 135th Street in rural New Sharon yesterday, has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Jay Davis of that address. The preliminary autopsy results indicate that Mr. Davis died of a single gunshot wound to the head. It is believed that this injury occurred during the early morning hours of April 26th, 2020.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office arrested 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis yesterday (4/29/20), charging her with Murder in the 1st Degree. Ms. Davis made her initial appearance in court earlier today and is being held in the Mahaska County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

The suspect and the victim in this matter are husband and wife. The investigation into the matter is continuing.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Posted by on Apr 30 2020. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

         

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News