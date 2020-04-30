New Sharon Homicide Victim Identified

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The body of the homicide victim, found at 2436 135th Street in rural New Sharon yesterday, has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Jay Davis of that address. The preliminary autopsy results indicate that Mr. Davis died of a single gunshot wound to the head. It is believed that this injury occurred during the early morning hours of April 26th, 2020.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office arrested 69-year-old Carol Ann Davis yesterday (4/29/20), charging her with Murder in the 1st Degree. Ms. Davis made her initial appearance in court earlier today and is being held in the Mahaska County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash-only bond.

The suspect and the victim in this matter are husband and wife. The investigation into the matter is continuing.

As a reminder, a criminal charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.