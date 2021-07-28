Motorcyclist Injured After Being Ejected

Oskaloosa, Iowa – According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol states, Patrick Scanlon, Oskaloosa, Iowa, was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was rear-ended by a car driven by Stephanie Nicholson, Ellsworth, Iowa.

The report came in at approximately 5:20 pm, July 27th, near the 52-mile marker on Highway 163.

According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling westbound in the right lane of Highway 163 when it was rear-ended by the car also traveling westbound in the right lane.

Scanlon was ejected with the motorcycle coming to rest on the north shoulder, while the car came to a rest in the west ditch.

Scanlon was transported by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

The accident remains under investigation.