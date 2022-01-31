More Last Second Heroics Lift Statesmen Over Evangel

Springfield, Mo.–After another thrilling finish, the William Penn men’s basketball team found themselves on the right end of another last second winner, this time from Malyk Thomas (Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas, Sports Management).

The Statesmen defeated the Evangel Valor 85-84 to move to 21-1 overall and 12-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

The navy and gold got off to a white-hot start, immediately taking an 11-0 lead after the first 95 seconds off the strength of a trio of threes from Karmari Newman (Sr., Detroit, Mich., Digital Communication). Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) knocked down a layup and a three, and Q Cager (Sr., Hopkinsville, Ky., Wellness and Recreation) added three points as William Penn took lept out to a 20-7 lead after only five minutes.

Unfortunately, the Valor hit back in a big way, and commanded momentum for the rest of the half. After the hot start to the half, Evangel outscored the navy and gold 32-18 the rest of the way to enter halftime with a one point lead.

Although the Statesmen shot more efficiently than Evangel (50%-36.8%), the Valor hit the same amount of total field goals as William Penn, as well as the same amount of threes. Although the Statesmen won the battle of the boards in the first half 24-17, they gave the hosts many more extra opportunities thanks to 12 first half turnovers, and Evangel took advantage, outscoring the navy and gold 18-2 off takeaways.

Looking to take the momentum back, Josh Watkins (Sr., Chicago, Ill., Sports Management) hit a pair of triples, and Blaylock added four more points. Watkins stayed hot with another one from downtown, and the Statesmen had opened up their lead to seven.

The Valor, however, were able to keep pace, and continued to keep the score within one or two possessions. They eventually retook the lead with only three minutes to play, and things looked bleak as they led 82-79 with only 49 seconds left.

The Statesmen missed a shot, making their chance of a comeback slim, but Blaylock was fouled going for the rebound, and knocked down the ensuing free throws to make it a one point game. Evangel hit both free throws as well after they were fouled to push the lead back to three. Reyhan Cobb (Jr., Atlanta, Ga., Sociology) then put in a layup to cut the lead back to one, and the Statesmen fouled again.

This time, both free throws were no good, and William Penn came down with the rebound. Blaylock drove the length of the court then kicked it out to Thomas. Thomas gave a hard jab step, then drove to the rim. He was heavily contested, but got the shot to go with 1.6 seconds remaining. The last second heave from Evangel hit iron, but it bounced away no good and the Statesmen escaped with the victory.

Blaylock led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 9-13 from the field and coming down with nine rebounds. Newman complemented Blaylock with a 20-point effort as well.

Cager had a tremendous all-around game, coming close to a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Cobb had a strong presence on the boards, bringing down 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Watkins also reached double-digit points with 12.

“Everyone on our team will remember this game,” said Head Coach John Henry. “Great atmosphere, great opponent, and great finish. Malyk Thomas is the hero and everyone is so happy for him.”

What’s Next: The Statesmen will be back at home on Wednesday for a matchup against the Mount Mercy Mustangs. In their first matchup last month, the navy and gold came away with a 71-66 victory.