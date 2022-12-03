Merry Little Downtown Christmas Helps Build Up To Lighted Christmas Parade

None of it would have been possible without Mahaska Drug.

by Ken Allsup

December 2, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It wasn’t hard to miss the little voices laughing and the excitement as they pointed toward the reindeer. In the distance, you could hear the hoofs on the pavement and the bells jingling.

There, taking it all in, was Jane Nicholson of Mahaska Drug. She’s never afraid to tell you that Christmas is her favorite holiday, seeing kids enjoying it. “Look at their faces. It’s perfect,” says Jane with a tear in her eye.

Jane said her staff spent all week getting things ready for the event. “And then they all came down this afternoon and started getting it set up. So they all make it happen.”

Jane’s vision for Merry Little Downtown Christmas all started when the ‘Painting with Lights” became a reality. “I said, we just need to have an event that goes along with the week of the parade.”

For Jane, Christmas starts in January when she starts ordering the lights, decorations, and more available at Mahaska Drug.

Jane always looks forward to the next Christmas, even if it means ordering supplies in January. “I do love Christmas that much. So I do Christmas all year round, actually.”

When asked if this was the best investment she could make as a business owner into her community, “Yeah, we have a great community. So anything we can do to give back. They support our business all year round; that’s the least we can do to thank them.”

Not only did Mahaska Drug sponsor and make possible ‘Merry Little Downtown Christmas,’ but they also made it possible for real-life reindeer to visit the Oskaloosa Elementary and many of the nursing homes in the community.

It’s understood that Rudolf made his way into several of those nursing homes for a close-up visit.