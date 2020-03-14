Mahaska Panel Shares Information On COVID-19

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A panel of community leaders, public health, and emergency services invited the media to Mahaska Health to answer questions being raised by the pubic.

Mahaska Health CEO Kevin DeRonde opened the panel conversation. Others on the panel included; Paula Wright, Oskaloosa Community Schools, Nik Rule, William Penn University, Russ Van Renterghem, Mahaska County Sheriff, Jamey Robinson, Mahaska County Emergency Manager, Denyse Gipple, Population Health with Mahaska Health, Doctor Shawn Richmond of Mahaska Health, Melissa Daniels with William Penn, and Patty Malloy, Public Health Coordinator.

Denyse Gipple reported that as the panel answered questions on Friday morning, there had been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Mahaska County. “We have no evidence of person-to-person spread in Iowa.”

Robinson said that his office has been asked what they are doing to help prepare. Robinson noted that maintaining the operation of the 911 Center and its staff is one of those priorities. “We lose our staff; it’s tough to answer those calls.”

Robinson added that he and Mahaska County Emergency Management would continue to work with community partners to get what they need to continue their work.

Wright answered the question of how the school district was prepared to handle the risk associated with spring break travel.

“The school does have an emergency plan that addresses illnesses such as this,” explained Wright.

Wright also explained that a restriction on visitors into the classrooms would take place after spring break. The district will also work with students and their families if they have concerns after spring break travel and self-quarantine. “We do have plans in place to work with those families” and to accommodate them.

Wright added that at this point, the district is planning to continue the school year as planned after spring break.

On if there were plans to shut down the Oskaloosa Schools, Wright said that there are plans in place in the event the governor “steps-in” or the Iowa Department of Public Health, or Iowa Department of Education, “and requires us to close.”

“But as of now, we are not planning on shutting down unless we are directed to do so,” added Wright.

Robinson said that during a meeting the previous day with representatives from the other schools within Mahaska County, those districts hold the same stance as the Oskaloosa School District.

Rule said that Penn is aware of the locations their athletics teams have been, and will continue to monitor them for any potential risk.

Daniels said that Penn will remain open, but that they are allowing remote access to students that meet some eligibility requirements.

Dr. Richmond read a question from a citizen asking how concerned individuals should be. “The majority of people are not going to have a severe illness. You’re going to have common cold type symptoms, or maybe flu-type symptoms.”

“We’re really wanting to protect our compromised individuals, our elderly individuals,” said Richmond, who encouraged those in compromised status to be careful about going out in public, and limiting visitors during this time.

Richmond said that if you are concerned that you may have symptoms beyond the common cold, reach out for medical advice.

Gipple added that calling the hospital before you visit will help them better treat you, as well as protect others if you are infected.

Malloy tackled the question about public gatherings and saying at this point; there is no recommendation about gathering at events from the state.

If an event coordinator believes there may be individuals coming in from areas of concern, “It’s not wrong to cancel events,” added Malloy.

“It’s a fluid situation,” added Malloy about event planning and the future.

Mahaska County Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem said that 911 dispatchers are doing extra screening of calls trying to identify travel history, symptoms, and that added information is then shared with responding emergency personnel.

Van Renterghem then answered the question he was posed earlier in the week, and what would happen if he and his deputies were to become infected with COVID-19. Van Renterghem said that there are plans in place with other departments to help cover the needs in Mahaska County.

In closing, Gipple answered the question about when COVID-19 is expected to peak. Gipple responded, saying it’s just a guess at this point. Current measures to “flatten the curve” are being implemented to help make the most of the resources available and not to overload those resources.

More resources are available at:

Mahaska Health-

http://www.mahaskahealth.net/

Mahaska County Emergency Management-

https://mahaskaready.com/

Iowa Department of Public Health-

https://idph.iowa.gov/