Mahaska Health Walk-In Clinic Staff Helping Patients Through Latest Surge

by Ken Allsup

January 31st,2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It’s no secret anymore that healthcare workers are tired and stressed out. After two years of navigating through a pandemic and seeing large numbers of patients, they are still doing their best to help their community.

We recently sat down with Mahaska Health’s Julie Lautenbach, PA-C, MPH, who serves the Mahaska Health Walk-In Clinic care team. We talked about her journey in the health care field.

We also talked about how the walk-in clinic locally is often the first line of defense for sick people in the community.

We then talked about the new variant, how that is impacting patients, and the CDC guidelines that you might not yet be aware of.

When it comes to her fellow health care providers, Lautenbach said, “Yeah, we’re doing okay. Thankfully we have a good team. We’ve got good support. We’ve got good supervisors, good leadership, that checks in on us often. We’ve also got a good group of family practice providers, physicians, and nurse practitioners that are eager to help.

