Mahaska Health Providers Talk About Joining The Hospital, And The Oskaloosa Community

December 5th, 2021

by Ken Allsup

Oskaloosa, Iowa – We sat down with Mahaska Health physicians Trish Millner, MD, and Eric Wood, DO, who joined Mahaska Health recently, to help expand medical services within the community.

They are part of a new OB Pod located within the former birthing center at Mahaska Health.

They talk about the experience of joining the Oskaloosa community and the hospital.