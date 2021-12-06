Mahaska Health Providers Talk About Joining The Hospital, And The Oskaloosa Community
December 5th, 2021
by Ken Allsup
Oskaloosa, Iowa – We sat down with Mahaska Health physicians Trish Millner, MD, and Eric Wood, DO, who joined Mahaska Health recently, to help expand medical services within the community.
They are part of a new OB Pod located within the former birthing center at Mahaska Health.
They talk about the experience of joining the Oskaloosa community and the hospital.
