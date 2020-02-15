Mahaska Health Chats Corona Virus

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa News met up with Mahaska Health’s General Surgeon Dr. Tim Breon to talk about the Corona Virus and what impact the virus may be having.

Mahaska County may seem far removed from the Corona Virus, which is now called COVID-19, but there are individuals and companies that have connections to China where the virus originated.

The Mahaska Health website says that “If you think you may have been infected with the coronavirus, do not come to Mahaska Health. Call your provider immediately.” The message shares how serious the facility is taking the threat.

Dr. Breon was kind enough to take time from his schedule to help inform about what the hospital is doing to protect the community.