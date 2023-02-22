Mahaska Health Ambulance Services Sees Updates

by Ken Allsup

February 14th, 2023

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Making sure its residents have the much-needed service to medical care has been a priority to Mahaska Health, and a newly updated ambulance will help the facility provide that to Mahaska County into the future.

Mike Lang, Director of Emergency Services with Mahaska Health, recently chatted with Oskaloosa News about their newest addition to the fleet and how the technology included in the latest ambulance will help patients during their time of need.

Lang said that supply chain issues proved challenging while acquiring the newest ambulance. As a result, what usually takes 6 to 9 months took 16 months for delivery.

Today, if he was to order a new ambulance, it may take upwards of 3 years to arrive. “We’re fortunate to get it in the timeframe we did,” added Lang.

On the day of our interview, Lang had already been receiving quotes for another new ambulance and planned to purchase that in the near future.

We also talked about the continuity of care the community receives, as the paramedics that arrive to you during a crisis work right next to the nurses and physicians at the hospital to provide the next level of care for patients. “That continuity of care really helps,” added Lang.

Lang wanted to make sure and share his appreciation to the Mahaska County Supervisors who helped make the latest ambulance possible.