Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk Accused Of Domestic Violence

Mahaska County, Iowa – Current Mahaska County Board of Supervisors Chair Mark Groenendyk faces a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault – Injury 1st Offense.

The charge is being made after Mahaska County Deputies took a report from Jesiah Groenendyk, Mark Groenendyk’s son, alleging the abuse.

According to court documents filed in the Mahaska County District Court, the alleged incident took place on February 6th, with Groenendyk taken into custody early on February 7th.

“On February 6, 2021 at approximately 2245 hours I, Deputy Goemaat of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s office was notified by Doctor Merino at Mahaska Health Emergency Room that she had a patient that would like to report an assault. I was led to the room and met with Jesiah L Groenendyk and his mother Tammy Groenendyk. Jesiah then told me that while he and his father, Mark Groenendyk had been working in the shop that afternoon his father had become angry with him. He stated that his father had grabbed him and slammed him into a corner, punched him once in the chest and slammed his head against the wall multiple times. Jesiah lifted his shirt and showed me red marks on his right shoulder. Jesiah also had red marks on his left shoulder. Jesiah told me that he lives at home with his father, mother and six brothers and sisters.”

Groenendyk was transported to the Marion County jail, where he was released after an initial appearance before the judge on February 7th, 2021.

Groenendyk was released on his own recognizance with the promise to appear at all hearings as required. He is also required to follow the no-contact order in this case.

Mahaska County Attorney Andrew Ritland has filed a motion with the court asking for a special prosecutor in the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Ritland says he’s been in contact with the Jefferson County Attorney, Chauncey Moulding, who has agreed to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

A preliminary hearing is set for February 17th, 2021, at 11:45 am.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.