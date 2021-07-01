Mahaska County Republicans Host Declaration of Independence Reading

Oskaloosa, Iowa – For the second year in a row, a group of civic leaders took the opportunity to read the Declaration of Independence from the east side of the Oskaloosa Band Stand.

The reading, organized by the Mahaska County Republican Central Committee, drew approximately 200 people once again.

The group also heard from pastor Mike Sinnett of the Rose Hill Community Church on the efforts taking place in that community to help feed the hungry in rural Iowa.

The idea for the reading came from Wapello County in the previous years, and has since found success in Mahaska County.

You can learn more about the Mahaska County Republicans by visiting their Facebook Page HERE – https://www.facebook.com/MahaskaCountyRepublicans