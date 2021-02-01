Mahaska County Receives Less Than Expected Vaccine Doses

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In a podcast by Mahaska Health this past week, Mahaska County Public Health Coordinator Patty Malloy indicated that the county will receive just 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was less than expected as the hospital and health care workers move into administrating the vaccine at the beginning of the 1B vaccination process.

“We know that is not enough,” said Malloy during the interview. “We have talked to the state regarding this.”

Public Health is finishing up the last remaining 1A individuals. They thanked the community for their help and understanding during the process.

In regards to how the nationwide shortage of the vaccine is impacting Iowa, Malloy said, “So each state is allocated so many doses from the federal government. Those doses are then given out per county.”

Mahaska County Public Health has hopes to receive those 100 doses on February 1st, 2021. “Mahaska County is not alone.”

“There are many that will receive the 100 doses.” said Malloy, who indicated they would go out as quickly as possible once received.

Malloy indicated that public health had started with some of the 1B group, including law enforcement and teachers. Once a vial is opened, “we have ten doses. We need to use those in six hours or less. So we need to have groups of 10.”

Malloy explained the long-term care facilities in Mahaska County had completed their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. There are plans to start with the second dose beginning the first week of February.

The long term care facilities are part of a separate government allocation and are being administered by pharmacies.

Malloy said that public health would release information when they have a more significant number of doses, and they begin to make a list.

Until there is enough vaccine, Malloy continued to encourage people to social distance themselves, wash their hands, and take all the precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19.