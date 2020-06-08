Mahaska County Hits 101 Positive COVID-19 Cases

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Mahaska County hit a milestone of the sort over the weekend, with its 100th reported case of COVID-19 on Sunday. By Monday morning, that number was 101.

The State also is reporting that 13 Mahaska County residents have lost their lives to the virus since the outbreak began.

Forty cases of COVID-19 have recovered in the county during the same time.

Crystal Heights Care Center has suffered from an outbreak of the virus within its facility, accounting for 74 of the 100 cases within the county. Twenty-one of those individuals have recovered.

The State of Iowa is broken down into six RMCC zones. Mahaska County is part of RMCC Zone 1, which has seen a maximum of 181 hospitalized patients on May 18th, 2020, to 112 on June 7th.

There was a total of 164 individuals in ICU due to COVID-19 on May 7th, 2020, to a total of 85 patients on June 7th in RMCC Zone 1.

For those admitted to the hospital because of COVID-19, 70 individuals were admitted into the hospital on April 21st, 2020, in RMCC Zone 1. The low was 12 individuals on June 1st and now sits at 27 on June 7th.

You can learn more about COVID-19 at the State of Iowa website – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ or locally by visiting https://mahaskaready.com/covid-19-info.