Mahaska County COVID-19 Cases Near 100

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Since arriving in Iowa and Mahaska County, public health and emergency management have been working to minimize the virus for area residents.

The first case in the county was reported on March 25th, 2020, and since then, 94 people in all have become infected.

Of those individuals, 26 have recovered, while 10 have passed away.

At Crystal Heights Care Center, an outbreak in the long term care center has infected 70 individuals, with 8 of those cases recovered.

As of Sunday, May 31st, 2020, there are 144 individuals hospitalized, with 5 individuals admitted into the hospital in the RMCC Region 1 area that Mahaska County is a part of. In Mahaska County itself, 1 individual is hospitalized.

You can learn more about COVID-19 in Iowa by visiting the website – https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/