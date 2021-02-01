Mahaska Chamber And Development Awards Outstanding People And Businesses

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It feels a bit like a broken record this past year, explaining how things have changed due to the global pandemic.

This year, the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group held their awards ceremony inside the Oskaloosa News studio and broadcast it live to Facebook to minimize the impact COVID-19 would have on those in attendance.

This year’s award winners are:

*Retail Business of the Year – Gardner Collier Jewelry

*Service Business of the Year – KIIC Radio

*Industry of the Year – CLOW Valve

*Business Person of the Year – Pam Blomgren

*Community Improvement Award – Ratcliff and Blake Insurance

*Up and Comer – Eddie Pearson

*Educator of the Year – Paula Wright

*Chuck Russel Award – Brant Bollman

*Old Oak Award – MidWestOne Bank

*Acorn Award – Old School Pinball and Arcade

*Golden Dipper Runner-Up – Paula Falconer

*Golden Dipper Award – Beth Brostrom

*Citizen of the Year – Deb Van Engelenhoven

*Hometown Hero’s – Denyse Gipple, Patty Malloy, Jamey Robinson, and Mahaska Health.

Chamber President James Feudner thanked all of the individuals who voted and for those who were recognized during the awards ceremony.

“We’re really hoping next year we can all be face-to-face,” Feudner said in closing.