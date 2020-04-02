Llama Llama And A Lot Of Smiles

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Residents of Homestead of Oskaloosa were greeted by four llamas on Wednesday afternoon. The parade of four llamas made its way around the facility, stopping at each window to see the residents.

Merle Mann lives near Homestead and says he always wanted to bring the llamas over for a visit, and Wednesday ended up being a perfect time for such a visit.

As Mann made his way from window to window, he witnessed lots of smiles and a lot of excitement. “We made their day.”

Mann says the llama parade also made his day.

Llamas are curious animals, and they wanted to know what was going on as they approached the windows.

Many hands reached out to the glass as if to pet the llamas as they walked by, as the residents held up signs thanking Mann and the others for their act of kindness.

Each llama also carried packs that were filled with games and other activities for the residents, which Mann donated to Homestead residents at the end of the parade.

Mann contacted homestead Activities Director Mona Van Zomeren about having the parade, telling her that “it had been put on my heart to come and do something for our neighbors.”

“It’s been a huge blessing and just something different and exciting for our folks right now when anxiety is a little high in here,” said Van Zomeren.

The windows blocked their voices, but inside Van Zomeren was able to hear the residents’ reaction as the llama’s paraded by. Residents were saying over and over how nice it was that Mann and the others would take the time to visit. “We love this,” is something else Van Zomeren heard the residents saying. “They were just touched. Very touched.”

“What an amazing, compassionate thing to do right now,” added Van Zomeren. “It was just very touching.”