Late Rally Sees Game End in Tie

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s soccer team scored late against Baker, earning a 1-1 tie in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Sunday.

Forced to play the game a day after due to inclement weather Saturday night, the Statesmen (1-3-1, 1-0-1 Heart) outshot the Wildcats (4-1-1, 0-0-1 Heart) 11-6, while also having more shots on goal, 5-2.

The contest started off slow as neither team could find the back of the net in the first half. Baker was the first side to break the scoreless tie, finding the net in the 57th minute. That woke up the navy and gold as Taylor Witthauer (Jr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing) scored unassisted, tying the game back up. Witthauer attempted the corner kick and bent the ball around the near post and over the head of the keeper for a beautiful equalizer.

William Penn had a couple more opportunities to put the Wildcats away late, but was not able to capitalize.

Kaitlin Falaney (Sr., Ottawa, Ill., Sports Management) paced the squad with five shots (three on goal), while Witthauer tallied three tries. Megan Cox (Fr., Las Vegas, Nev., New Media) recorded one save in the tie.

“Today’s game was a hard-earned tie,” Head Coach Andy Commins said. “Baker is a very good team, and I was very proud of our team for how they played. We never backed down and was able to come back into the game to earn a tie. It is great to be unbeaten in two games of conference play.”

Next Up: William Penn will be back at Drost Field this Wednesday to host Clarke in Heart action at 5 p.m.