Lange’s Red Score Leads Statesmen to Victory at IWU Tourney

Burlington–Olivia Lange (So., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) pulled out her red marker Thursday as she led the William Penn women’s golf team to the crown at the Iowa Wesleyan Invitational.

WPU was first out of five teams with a score of 322 at the par-72 Burlington Golf Club. William Penn’s ‘C’ and ‘B’ squads followed in second and third place with scores of 366 and 371, respectively.

On a day where scoring was problematic for the rest of the field, Lange played the best round of her collegiate career, posting a one-under 71. She is just the fourth individual in program history to break par, but the second this year, joining teammate Gabriana Franco (Fr., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) in the exclusive club.

Franco was second on Thursday with a score of 81, while Courtney Jackson (Sr., Liberty Lake, Wash., Digital Communication) earned the bronze position at 83.

Carlee Frayne (Jr., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management) was next at 87 to finish fifth overall, and Jaclyn Wojciechowski (Sr., Graytown, Ohio, Business Management) placed eighth at 89.

Olivia Cramer (So., Lawton, Mich., Civil Engineering and Computer Science) guided the Statesmen reserve players with a fourth-place finish at 86.

“Yesterday was an opportunity for us to play another competitive round before a couple of big tournaments in the coming weeks,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Olivia had an outstanding performance and we are so proud of her! As a team, we were able to learn where we need to work to best prepare ourselves for our next event.”

Next Up: William Penn takes two weeks off, returning to action on October 17-18 as it hosts the TPC Deere Run Invitational at TPC Deere Run Golf Course.