Lange Breaks 54-Hole Record as WPU Travels to Northwestern Iowa

Le Mars–Olivia Lange (Jr., Buckeburg, Germany, Business Management) posted the best three-round score in school history as she paced the Statesmen women’s golf team at the Northwest Iowa National Invitational Monday and Tuesday.

With Lange leading, WPU finished sixth out of 12 teams with a three-round score of 953 (319-322-312) at the par-72 Willow Creek Golf Club. #3 Keiser rolled to the team crown at 850 (282-287-281).

The top three individuals were all from Keiser, including individual medalist Jolie Wong at four-under 212 (69-79-73).

Lange placed in the top 10 at the 62-player competition with a new 54-hole school record of 219 (74-71-74). Her tournament included 10 birdies and one eagle.

The junior breaks the old program mark of 220, set by Brittany Evans at the same tournament back in 2019.

Gabriana Franco (So., Tracy, Calif., Exercise Science) was next for the navy and gold, tying for 25th at 237 (77-81-79). She recorded four birdies and one eagle over the span of three rounds.

Carlee Frayne (Sr., Garner, Iowa, Sport Management) tied for 37th at 245 (82-84-79), including tallying three birdies. Also with three birdies, Emma Lawson (Jr., Rossville, Ind., Exercise Science) was 55th at 257 (86-91-80).

Olivia Cramer (Jr., Lawton, Mich., Civil Engineering) wrapped up WPU’s scoring in 58th

at 262 (87-86-89). Her tournament featured six birdies.

“I have been very impressed with the demeanor of the team so far this year,” Head Coach Elise Warne said. “Our players are ready for the challenge and want to achieve big things together. This tournament is the highlight of the year for our ladies; it is an incredible experience from start to finish.”

“Our top three players performed well once again,” Warne added. “Olivia Lange stood out against a stacked field and we are so excited for her as she broke the school record. As a team, we improved over the course of the tournament and saw glimpses of what we can achieve when we are firing on all cylinders.”

Next Up: William Penn takes two weeks off before traveling to Columbia, Mo. on October 2-3 to compete in the Columbia Cougar Classic. Play will be contested at the Columbia Country Club.