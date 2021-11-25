Holiday Tips To Stay Healthy

by Ken Allsup
November 24, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – I recently sat down with Dr. Sereg from Mahaska Health about eating healthy while enjoying holiday food.

We also talked about physical activity and touched on mental health during this time of the year.

You can reach out to Mahaska Health for any further help.

Posted by on Nov 25 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

                 

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News