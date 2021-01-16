Hite Capitol Update: January 15th, 2021

by Dustin Hite

It has been a busy first week of the 89th General Assembly full of new and exciting changes. While the first week of each legislative session follows a similar schedule, this year it was just a bit different. On Monday morning, members of the Iowa Legislature were sworn in and in the afternoon, we held the annual seat lottery. In the Senate, the Democrats sit on the left and the Republicans sit on the right, but in the House, we sit amongst each other, regardless of party. My neighbor to the left is a Republican and my neighbor to the right is a Democrat; both are friends of mine who I have gotten to know the past two years. On Tuesday, we heard Governor Reynolds in her Condition of the State address given in prime time, a break from the usual morning speech. On Wednesday, Chief Justice Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court and on Thursday, Major General Corell of the Iowa National Guard each addressed the assembly.

This year I was appointed to a new role when Speaker Grassley named me as chair of the House Education Committee. This committee generally deals with education policy within Iowa—from preschool to college and beyond. This year we will be tackling a host of issues, including helping schools address pandemic related issues to ensuring that Iowa parents have the ultimate say in their children’s education. It’s going to be a busy committee, but I believe we will make a large and positive impact on education in Iowa.

In addition to the Education Committee, I also serve on the Judiciary, Ways and Means, and the brand-new Information Technology Committees. In Judiciary we deal with a broad range of topics, including criminal laws, laws regarding businesses and corporations, and family law. In Ways and Means we examine every law that deals with taxes or fees; and in Information Technology, we address technology and broadband, both within the state government, and for the entire State of Iowa. I even chaired the very first House subcommittee of the year where we looked at changes to the minor guardianship code.

Another new change involves my clerk. I would like to introduce you to Annie Hayes. Annie is a native of Des Moines and previously worked for the David Young campaign. Each Representative hires a clerk to help address constituent issues, schedule meetings, and in the case of a committee chair, maintain the committee meeting minutes. This week has been extremely busy. But Annie has helped make it manageable for which I am grateful.

For those who may be wondering what happened to my previous clerk, John Hirl, he is now working for Lt. Governor Gregg. John will certainly be missed by not only me but as well as those who got to know him over the past four years as he worked for my predecessor Representative VanderLinden. I wish John good luck in his future; I know it will be a bright one.

Finally, I want to encourage you to come visit the Capitol while we are in session to see what goes on. The Iowa Capitol is one of the best in the nation and belongs to the people of Iowa. This week it was a pleasure to see Dwain, Theresa, and Jacksen McClure during their visit to the Capitol. As always, please email me at dustin.hite@legis.iowa.gov with any questions, comments, or concerns.