Hartley Named New Women’s Soccer Coach

Oskaloosa–William Penn Athletics Director Nik Rule is proud to announce the hiring of Jack Hartley as the University’s new Head Women’s Soccer Coach.

Hartley, who is the eighth coach in the program’s history, comes to WPU from the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, serving as an assistant coach since 2016. He helped the Jimmies to the NSAA league title in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2016.

“Coach Hartley is the ideal fit for our women’s soccer team and for the culture in our athletic department,” Rule said. “He brings an infectious energy, a deep understanding of how to build the entire student-athlete, and extensive knowledge in recruiting and team development. The future is bright for this program; it has a foundation of young players and a great group of recruits that will have a huge opportunity to flourish on and off the field under Coach Hartley’s leadership. This is a great day for WPU Women’s Soccer.”

Hartley also has experience as the head coach of the Dakota Fusion (Women’s Premier Soccer League) in 2018, coaching numerous NCAA Division I and II athletes, including the Summit League Offense Player of the Year award recipient.

He was also the head coach of the Jamestown Soccer Club since 2013 and the top man for the Sheyenne High School girls’ soccer team in 2016 and 2017. While at Sheyenne, he guided the crew to the Eastern Conference title in 2017 in just the second year of the program’s existence.

Outside of coaching, Hartley has served as a mental health therapist and counselor over the past year.

A 2015 graduate of Jamestown with a degree in Physical Education, Hartley earned the National PE Major of the Year award in 2015. He was a mainstay in the starting lineup all four years as a Jimmie, headlined by receiving second-team all-A.I.I. honors as a sophomore. He was the team’s NAIA Champions of Character recipient that year as well.

Hartley has numerous coaching certifications, including the following: USSF D license, US Coaches Level 2 Goalkeeper diploma, North Dakota Teaching license, North Dakota Counseling license, US Coaches LBGTQ Diversity diploma, US Coaches Sport Psychology diploma, and Certificate in Psychology for High Performance. He is currently working on his USSF C license.

A native of Northampton, England, he earned his Master’s of Clinical Counseling from Jamestown in 2019.

“I am ecstatic to be named the head coach of the women’s soccer program at William Penn,” Hartley said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed discussing the school and the program with Nik Rule over the past few weeks, and I am extremely excited to be a part of such a well-rounded school and to work with people that share the same drive and values that I do.”

“I want to sincerely thank the University of Jamestown for being such a huge part of my growth over the last decade,” Hartley added. “Specifically, Nick Becker who helped give me the tools and platform to grow as a coach. I would also like to thank Philip Bohn and Tommy Nienhaus for their knowledge and support over the years as my coaches and as mentors. Finally, I want to thank my family for everything they have done to support me in my journey so far; I would not be here without them.”